The Indiana Hoosiers have landed a massive commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal. Former Alabama Crimson Tide center Aiden Sherrell will make his way to Bloomington for the 2025-2026 season, On3’s Joe Tipton confirms. Sherrell spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa before deciding to spend his last two elsewhere. Darian DeVries decided to take advantage, bringing the big man in.

Sherrell will turn into a valuable player for Indiana in more ways than one. His offensive game is unique to the center position, as he is able to shoot well from distance. On around 2.5 three-point attempts per game, Sherrell made 33.8% of them. His overall shooting percentage from the field sat at 53.9% — which is nearly 3% better while seeing his field goal attempts go from 2.4 to 7.1 per game.

A few individual performances stand out from Sherrell from last season. Three double-doubles are in the game log, none more impressive than his 26-point and 13-point outing vs. Arkansas in February. Just over a month later, against Hofstra in the NCAA Tournament, Sherrell went for 15 points and 15 rebounds. He has proven to be capable of playing well in big moments and against quality opponents.

“Aiden Sherrell, who typically hasn’t been able to play much over 30 minutes, played almost 40,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the Arkansas game. “He ends up with 26 and 13, 10-of-13 from the field, 6-of-7 from the free throw line. He ends up winning the hard hat. He played hard, he played well. When we went to the switching and put him on some different guys there in the second half, he did a good job. A couple tough calls went against him, but he hung in there and kept playing hard.”

Indiana certainly will take that mindset moving forward. More than anything, the Hoosiers have to enjoy how Sherrell fits into the system. Very few teams in college basketball attempted as many three-point attempts as IU, finishing 32nd in the country. But 34.7% was just inside the top 150, from a make percentage.

Sherrell certainly brings the ability to make a few shots from deep. Oats was not afraid to give the big man the green light. You have to imagine DeVries will not either. Indiana will be hoping this addition can help it contend in a loaded Big Ten in DeVries’ second year in charge of the program.