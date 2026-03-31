Report: Inglewood (Calif.) coach Jason Crowe Sr. leaving for assistant job at Missouri

Inglewood (Calif.) High head coach Jason Crowe Sr., the son of five-star recruit and Missouri signee Jason Crowe Jr., is set to leave the school for assistant coaching job with the Tigers, according to a report from Andscape’s Jerry Bembry.

Crowe Sr. has coached his son every year at the high school level, starting at nearby Lynwood when Jason Jr. was a freshman. They eventually moved over to Inglewood when Jason Sr. accepted the head coaching job there ahead of Jason Jr.’s freshman season.

At that point, the son was already a phenom, having averaged 34 points per game, breaking the state freshman scoring record, and helping Lynwood to the state Division V championship, the school’s first-ever CIF title.

Over the next two seasons at Inglewood, the Sentinels finished a combined 54-14 and lit up scoreboards across the state. With an offense built around Jason Jr., being recruited by dozens of top programs, Inglewood scored 100-plus points 11 times in 2024-25 and finished with one of their best single-season records in school history.

Despite overtures from numerous prep academies, Jason Jr. opted to finish his high school career in Inglewood. He set the California high school all-time scoring record as a senior, finishing with 4,718 career points. He also set the state record with 43.6 points per game in 2025-26. The Sentinels’ season again ended at the hands of powerhouse Damien High.

Both headed to Missouri to join Dennis Gates

Jason Jr. signed with Missouri in November after giving his initial pledge to the Tigers in July. He chose Dennis Gates and Co., who have connections to his father dating back more than 20 years, over Kentucky, USC and a host of other programs.

Now, the father-son duo will continue their time together in Columbia, where Missouri is coming off a 20-12 season and a third NCAA Tournament berth in the past four seasons.

“Having my dad there will be great,” Crowe Jr. told Andscape. “I wouldn’t be half as good as I am today if it wasn’t for him pushing me in games and off the court.”

Jason Sr. has been coaching at the high school level in California for more than a decade. That followed a 13-year professional career where he made stops in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Bulgaria, Iran and more.