Report: John Fanta to join NBC's Kentucky Derby broadcast as infield reporter

NBC analyst John Fanta is set to make his Kentucky Derby debut next month, according to SI’s Jimmy Traina. The Field of 68 contributor and fast-rising media personality will serve as the infield reporter during next month’s “Run for the Roses.”

Since joining NBC in August of 2025, Fanta has drawn many assignments, starting with college basketball. From there, he has branched out into NBA and college football. Now he can add horse racing to the list.

The Kentucky Derby will kick off the most exciting stretch of the horse racing calendar, serving as the first leg in the Triple Crown. Two weeks later, the top thoroughbreds will travel to the Preakness, with the Belmont schedule three weeks after in June.

For more analysis on the top contenders in this year’s Kentucky Derby field, along with their record on the track, read more here.

John Fanta on Kentucky Derby opportunity

In speaking with SI’s Jimmy Traina, John Fanta revealed his level of excitement to help cover the Kentucky Derby. As he looks to expand his broadcasting profile, this is a big step.

“For me it is the most exciting two minutes in sports and we’re on for seven-plus hours, Fanta told SI. “I think one of our goals is to keep the audience excited and engaged and tell stories about what’s happening. The infield is where the unexpected has occurred and a lot of the fun over the years since the 1930s has happened. So, I want to embrace it and add to the party. I consider myself invited to one of the best shows in sports the entirety of the year, so when they come to me, I want to bring that energy, which is not something that I have to flip an on switch for. I’m ready to go.”

A long-standing tradition on Derby Day is the vibrant and outlandish outfits worn by spectators. Fanta is already in the planning process for his threads on national television.

“I’ve thought about the outfit and NBC has a style group,” Fanta said. “The moment I got the assignment, they were all over it. For those who don’t know, the Kentucky Oaks means wear pink, so for the first time ever I’ll have a shade of pink on me next Friday, so should make for interesting television. But, yes, ready to go. I’ll be outfitted accordingly. I’ve looked into hats. Definitely the most unique fashion assignment ever.”

The infield environment is already one of the highlights of the Kentucky Derby weekend, with a multi-day party leading up to the big event. Now, Fanta will get his chance to leave a mark on the experience.