Although it was reported on Tuesday that former Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has agreed to a deal to return as Baylor‘s associate head coach next season, his ties to Kansas State are not done yet. Whether or not Tang will file a lawsuit against his former employer remains up in the air.

Per The Manhattan Mercury, Tang’s attorneys recently sent a draft of a lawsuit that claimed he was owed $18.7 million (buyout clause). Kansas State AD Gene Taylor is aware and reviewing the draft of the lawsuit, although no lawsuit has officially been filed yet. Per Tang’s contract, it is stated that a lawsuit must be filed in Riley County District Court.

K-State formally parted ways with Tang in February, attempting to do so for cause to avoid paying the $18.7 million buyout, per On3’s Pete Nakos. The Mercury reported that Tang’s actions were viewed as a violation of his terms of employment.

The two sides were initially engaged in discussions regarding the terms of Tang’s buyout, per Nakos. But those conversations soon broke down. As far as Tang’s comments that resulted in his firing ‘for cause,’ you can view them below. He called out his team due to poor play.

“This was embarrassing. These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will get this thing right. I have no answers and no words.”

Jerome Tang to return to Baylor as associate head coach

In Tang’s contract, it is stated that the head coach should be “conducting themself at all times in a manner consistent with the position of head coach, an instructor of student-athletes, and an ambassador and representative of K-State Athletics and the university.” Tang believes this shouldn’t qualify for firing ‘for cause’, leading to the potential lawsuit.

As Tang remains entangled with his former employer over his buyout clause, he will continue his career where it practically began. He previously served as an assistant at Baylor under head coach Scott Drew from 2003-2022, and was formerly the associate head coach from 2017-2022. Baylor insider and Fox Sports columnist Matt Mosley first reported that Tang’s return to Waco was gaining steam back in mid-April.

“Jerome Tang to Baylor is gaining steam,” Mosley said. “Heard it from an extremely reliable source yesterday. I of course, set up, you know, put out all my traps and asking and talking and all that kind of stuff. Now here’s what I can tell you, it is because of the unbelievable friendship that he and Scott have. You could know you could have known that this would be an option for Jerome. You’d be crazy not to think that.”

During Tang’s first tenure at Baylor, serving as an assistant under Scott Drew, the Bears made 10 NCAA Tournament trips. This includes six Sweet 16 appearances, three Elite Eight appearances, and a Final Four/National Championship victory in 2021.