Report: Koa Peat to remain in NBA Draft, spurning return to Arizona

Arizona basketball star Koa Peat will indeed keep his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, shutting down a return to college basketball next season. Field of 68 first reported the news. Peat made the decision ahead of the deadline that was set for Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

According to Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports, Koa Peat‘s draft stock dropped after struggling during the NBA Draft Combine. He entered the 2025-26 season as a potential No. 1 pick, and many believed that a potential return to Arizona could have solidified him as the top pick in next year’s draft. That is not the case, and Peat’s professional journey is about to begin.

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“Peat is a bullyball forward who shot 53.6% on 2-pointers, but the biggest knock on his game is the shooting from outside of the paint,” Salerno wrote. “Peat attempted just 20 3-pointers last season and would benefit from being the No. 1 option on a national title contender.”

Peat was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. He helped Arizona win the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship, and the team then reached the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

Koa Peat has another shot to win a title

After Arizona lost to Michigan in the Final Four, Peat talked about the season ending. “It’s tough for me to process right now,” Peat said, per Justin Backer of Sports Illustrated. “I haven’t really fully processed it. Just learn from it. You’re not going to be perfect every night, but just knowing that I gave this team all I had, I can put my head on a pillow at night and be able to sleep, so, just super thankful.”

“I love these guys,” Peat added. “We’re going to have a relationship for the rest of our lives. Coach too, Coach brought me in, and I can’t thank Coach enough for how much he trusted me and believed in me, and I’m just really thankful for him, this program, and everybody honestly.”