Report: LSU, Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr. emerges as option on New York Giants staff coaching Jaxson Dart

Charlie Weis Jr. is still in Oxford leading the Ole Miss offense ahead of the sixth-seeded Rebels’ upcoming College Football Playoff national semifinal against No. 10 Miami on Thursday, according to On3’s Chris Low. But while he jets back-and-forth between Baton Rouge and Oxford, the future LSU offensive coordinator could be in the mix for another opportunity in the NFL.

The 32-year-old Weis Jr. has reportedly emerged as an “intriguing option” to join the New York Giants‘ coaching staff where he’d reunite with former Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Heard an interesting name as a possibility to work with quarterback Jaxson Dart on the next Giants staff… Charlie Weis Jr.



Connection to Dart from Ole Miss. Father was a longtime NFL coach. Would be intriguing option. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 4, 2026

The potential interest from the Giants comes amid speculation regarding how many of the six Ole Miss assistants that have already signed contracts with LSU to join new head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge will continue to coach the Rebels through the Playoffs.

Despite that speculation, Weis was adamant after Ole Miss’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in Thursday night’s Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal that he planned to stay on as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator throughout their playoff run. Several of Ole Miss’ offensive players even praised Weis for his commitment to the team during what has been a challenging situation for him personally, according to Low.

Still, the opportunity to reunite with Dart, the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, could be too appealing to pass up for Weis, whose father, Charlie Weis Sr., has a long history of coaching in the NFL. Weis Sr. has a longstanding relationship with the Giants’ ownership after getting his professional start in New York under legendary head coach Bill Parcells in 1990.

Weis Sr. was an assistant coach with the Giants between 1990-92 before joining the New England Patriots staff between 1993-96 and again as offensive coordinator between 2000-04. He also worked for the New York Jets (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

Dart is coming off a breakout rookie season in New York, where he has thrown for 2,042 yards and 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 13 games this year after being the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart took over as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 4 after opening the season as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.

A true dual-threat, Dart has combined for 2,497 total yards andd 22 touchdowns, including a team-leading nine on the ground this season. In last Sunday’s Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart completed 22-of-30 passes for 207 yards while adding 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.