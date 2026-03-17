Percy Miller, better known by his stage name Master P, is interested in Arizona State‘s opening at head coach, per The Sporting News‘ Kyle Odegard. Miller is currently the University of New Orleans‘ president of basketball operations.

Miller participated in multiple NBA teams’ training camps, but never made an official roster. He coached the AAU team, the P. Miller Ballers, which included future NBA players such as Brandon Jennings, Lance Stephenson, and DeMar DeRozan.

“I am forever grateful for having him in my life,” Derozan said of Master P in an interview with Complex. “He taught us about life, how to understand business—the business of basketball. He was, in a sense, a father figure.”

While Miller is focused on basketball these days, he’s best known for his rap career. In 1991, Miller released his debut studio album, Get Away Clean. After Miller released the album, Ghetto D, in 1996, he became a bonafide star. The album went triple platinum.

By the time Miller participated in a training camp with the Charlotte Hornets in 1999, he was reportedly worth $361 million. Nearly 27 years later, Miller is more involved in the game than ever.

“As a kid growing up in New Orleans, I can honestly say that basketball changed and saved my life,” Miller said when he accepted an offer to coach at New Orleans. “At that time, UNO was one of the best programs in the country. It was all about Privateer Nation, and there was so much excitement on the Lakefront.

“As President of Basketball Operations, I am committed to bringing back that winning tradition to NOLA’s Team. But this is bigger than the game—it’s about educating and creating future leaders at the same time. I’m here to make sure that these young student-athletes have the opportunities, resources and mentorship to succeed on and off the court. UNO is our culture, our community, our city, our team and our family. It’s time to bring the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball.”

With Miller’s help, New Orleans posted a 15-18 overall record this season and a 12-10 mark in the Southland Conference. The campaign was an enormous improvement on New Orleans’ 4-27 record the previous season.

Now, Master P is reportedly ready to up the stakes. He would be replacing Bobby Hurley, who had been Arizona State’s coach since 2015. The Sun Devils went 17-16 this season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year.