Report: Matchups for 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge determined

Matchups for one of college basketball’s premier events has been announced. The 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge should be a great one. And now, we know exactly who will be playing who, plus locations.

Jon Rothstein sent out the full slate via X on Thursday night. As usual, 16 games will take place throughout the event. The SEC currently holds the crown after winning nine of those last season.

You have to imagine the ACC is looking to win the bragging rights this go-round. Let’s check out the schedule they will be dealing with.

Arguably the headliner of the event, John Calipari will make his way to Chapel Hill. The Dean Dome always provides a fantastic atmosphere, especially when a major opponent is in town. Arkansas should be no different.

UNC head coach Michael Malone will get a nice test against one of college basketball’s top coaches. Headlines galore in this one. Now, all we have to do is wait a few months.

Auburn at Clemson

These two schools actually have a ton of intertwined history. It goes back to the early days of the Clemson athletic department, which was influenced by Auburn.

So, a meeting on the hardwood only feels fitting. Clemson will get to host this matchup, a battle between Brad Brownell and Steven Pearl.

Duke at Florida

Everyone was hoping to see Duke and Florida face off in this year’s Final Four. Neither team ended up in Indianapolis, putting the game on the backburner. Thankfully, the ACC and SEC have got our backs.

Florida might end up as the preseason No. 1 team thanks to the roster returning to Gainesville. Duke might want a say in the conversation, feeling they have the talent for the honor too. This should be a fantastic one.

Luke Loucks is one of the up and coming head coaches in college basketball. Florida State saw an improvement in ACC play at 10-8 after four straight seasons at .500 or under the mark. If nothing else, a sign of progress.

On the other side will be somebody incredibly established, Rick Barnes. And Barnes might have put together his best Tennessee team to date.

Texas at Louisville

Two great offensive systems will go head-to-head at the KFC Yum! Center. Sean Miller and Pat Kelsey are both looking to score the ball and do so quickly. What a back-and-forth affair this might produce.

Louisville dipped heavy in to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Texas did its work there too, but feels confident in a class of freshmen joining the program.

Alabama at Miami

For just the fifth time in history, Alabama and Miami will face off in basketball. Three of the four played have come since the turn of the century. Back in 1969, the Crimson Tide welcomed the Hurricanes to Tuscaloosa.

This time, Coral Gables will be the welcoming party. If both teams start out the nonconference slate well, we might be looking at a ranked showdown.

Kentucky at Virginia

Good luck naming a head coach under more pressure this season than Mark Pope. A little bit was taken off his shoulders in recent days, securing the commitment of Milan Momcilovic out of the transfer portal. Some optimism is slowly growing in Lexington.

The same can be said about Virginia, who started the post-Tony Bennett era in fantastic fashion. A new style of basketball is being played under Ryan Odom. Heavyweight fight potentially loading.

These two teams had vastly different experiences in 2025-2026. Vanderbilt was in the SEC regular season title race for quite some time, eventually being named a five-seed on Selection Sunday. One of the Commodores’ best-ever campaigns.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, put together a fourth straight losing year. Micah Shrewsberry enters Year Four, needing to make some kind of splash.

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Nonconference games have never been an issue for OU under Porter Moser. In fact, how the Sooners perform early in the year usually has them slated in the NCAA Tournament. More consistency will be sought after.

Still, they will be looking to take down Syracuse. It’s the first meeting between since the 2009 Sweet Sixteen.

Boston College might turn into one of the ACC’s more interesting teams next season. Not a sentence you read too often. But the Eagles hiring Luke Murray brings a lot of positive questions.

Meanwhile, down in Athens, Mike White has consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Georgia is only looking to improve, hoping to earn a better seed and advance in March.

Remaining matchups in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

Wake Forest at LSU

Pittsburgh at Missouri

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M