Memphis has agreed to a jersey patch sponsorship deal with FedEx, per Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. The deal is worth “well into the millions,” Dellenger wrote on X.

FedEx is a longtime partner of Memphis. In August, the school announced the FedEx logo would be prominently featured in each end zone at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Now, the E-commerce company’s logo will be displayed on the jerseys of Memphis’ athletic programs, as well as at their respective venues.

This story will be updated.