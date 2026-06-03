Report: Mercedes-Benz seeks to repossess Shilo Sanders' car for defaulting on payments

Shilo Sanders could have his $135,000 car repossessed if a federal bankruptcy court rules against him. The financial services arm of Mercedes-Benz filed a request Tuesday with the court overseeing Sanders’ bankruptcy claiming the 26-year-old son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is in default and more than $9,000 behind on his monthly payments, according to USA Today.

This is the second time in the last 14 months that Mercedes-Benz has filed a repossession claim for this vehicle after making a similar request in April 2025, which was resolved through repayment without having it repossessed at the time, per court records obtained by USA Today. The filing was necessary to get around the court-mandated stay on any dept collection efforts due to his ongoing bankruptcy claim.

“The motor vehicle is depreciating in value, the contract is in default and the movant (Mercedes-Benz) is being prevented by the automatic stay from exercising its remedies to repossess and liquidate its collateral, the motor vehicle,” a Mercedes-Benz attorney wrote in a court filing June 2, per USA Today. “Specifically, the account is in default $9,169.56.”

Mercedes-Benz’s filing also revealed Shilo Sanders “lacks equity” on the 2023 vehicle because the outstanding balance of $72,155 is nearly the estimated resale value of almost $76,000, per USA Today.

This filing is just the lasted in a serious of financial issues for Shilo Sanders, who is due in court Aug. 31 for the beginning of his upcoming bankruptcy trial related to his effort to avoid paying nearly $12 million stemming from a 2015 assault of Texas high school security guard John Darjean.

Shilo Sanders, the third of Deion Sanders‘ five children, filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Oct. 2023 citing more than $11 million in dept after Darjean won an $11.89 million default judgement in his 2022 civil case against Sanders because the former Colorado defensive back refused to show up to court in Texas.

The original lawsuit filed in Dallas District Court in 2016 alleged Darjean “sustained severe and permanent injuries including a broken neck, damage to his cervical spine, permanent neurological injuries and irreversible incontinence,” according to a 2024 filing in the bankruptcy proceedings. These injuries were allegedly caused when Sanders elbowed and continued to assault Darjean during the 2015 altercation.

Shilo Sanders has been out of football since being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during final roster cuts on Aug. 26, 2025, after signing with the organization after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.