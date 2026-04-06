Report: Michael Malone received endorsement from Michael Jordan, Roy Williams in North Carolina search

ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke down how the Michael Malone hire at North Carolina came to be and it seemed like some legends were on board. Thamel reported Malone was a highly respected tactician by UNC legends Roy Williams and Michael Jordan.

When the greatest player of all-time and a fellow Tar Heel legend endorse you, that’s probably a pretty good sign that you can coach. Malone recently coached the Denver Nuggets, won the NBA title in 2023 and has over 500 wins on his resume.

“It came together fairly quickly,” Thamel said on SportsCenter. “There was some initial interest in (Michael) Malone when the search started. Carolina elected to look elsewhere for a little bit. They circled back to him in the last few days, and Malone accepted the job in the past few hours.

“Michael Malone is one of the best coaches of basketball in the world. He’s obviously been an analyst for us (at ESPN), recently won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. His respect as a tactician, I think, is really important here. Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, the Carolina brass that the gold standard of Carolina really endorsed Michael Malone as the school’s next head coach.”

Malone is an outside hire, there’s no doubt about that. Fired head coach Hubert Davis was an assistant under Williams and UNC has kept it in-house, for the most part, throughout their history. Malone is a way for UNC to usher in a new era of the program.

“Yeah, it’s really been generations since Carolina has gone outside the family, and there was simply a thought for this new era of basketball,” Thamel said. “New ideas were needed. Remember, Hubert Davis was an assistant. His predecessor, Roy Williams, had played there. Bill Guthridge before him was a longtime assistant. There had been a very long lineage of Carolina, literally almost half a century worth of Carolina coaches who had come through the system. Right now, in this era of NIL, annual free agency, I really think college basketball is becoming more like professional basketball. And this hire, in many ways, makes a lot of sense.

“At the tip top of basketball, UNC is the type of school that really selects players. It’s very different than 10 years ago, when you’d have to go to AAU gyms and chase around sophomores and do multiple home visits and go to more 6 a.m. workouts than the competition. North Carolina is a highly funded program. They will now and always be among the highest funded programs in college basketball. When that’s the case, you can simply select your players and there’s a front office setup. Jim Tanner is the current general manager there right now, he’s a former NBA agent. And this Carolina hire acknowledges that the game has completely changed, and doing it the same way simply isn’t good enough.”

As Thamel reported, Malone’s hire was certainly unexpected, even after Easter Sunday. Many looked to other college coaches who could jump from one good program to this one. But, Malone ended up being the man for the job in Chapel Hill.

“Look, this hire is unexpected,” Thamel said. “There’s no other way to say that, but from a pure basketball perspective, it’s an excellent hire in terms of bringing in one of the most noted tacticians, somebody can obviously evaluate players and come in. Obviously there’ll be a staff that’s filled with more college veterans, and the medley of that is going to have Carolina prepared for this new era.”