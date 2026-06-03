Report: Michigan, Michigan State to 'battle it out' for prized Canadian hockey prospect Landon DuPont

Over the last couple of years, we have seen elite hockey prospects take their talents to NCAA hockey. The Big Ten, in particular, landed a few studs to play in the conference’s 2025-2026 campaign. Penn State’s Gavin McKenna highlighted the bunch. Now, Landon DuPont could be the latest to join the party.

According to Elite Prospects‘ Cam Robinson, DuPoint is down to Michigan and Michigan State. Two other programs, Denver and Minnesota, were considered to be in the running. However, Minnesota is now “out” per Robinson, while Denver took a commitment from somebody else. So, two in-state rivals will fight for DuPont’s signature.

“Hearing Landon DuPont is narrowing down his decision for next year,” Robinson said via X. “Sounds like Minnesota is out. Expectation is Denver will get Daxon Rudolph. Leaving Michigan and MSU to battle it out. He’ll visit the Michigan campuses next week.”

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DuPont is considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Canadian defenseman has a chance to become one of the league’s next great players, for a multitude of reasons. NHL teams are going to love his offensive ability, something we are seeing more and more of in hockey.

This past two seasons, DuPont played in the Western Hockey League for the Everett Silvertips. Special exemption was given to him at the age of 15, something the WHL had only previously done for now-Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

Since then, the results have been fantastic. DuPont scored 18 goals and assisted another 55, for a total of 73 points in 63 games played. His playoff record was well over a point per game too, recording five goals and 18 assists in 18 games. All this without mentioning his defensive work, meaning somebody is going to be putting a special two-way player on their roster.

As for the two teams DuPoint might be joining, both are great options. Michigan and Michigan State enjoyed success in ’25-26, earning the No. 1 and No. 3 overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament, respectively.

The Wolverines made a run to the Frozen Four before getting knocked out by eventual national champion, Denver. One round earlier, the Spartans fell to fellow Big Ten foe Wisconsin, missing out on the program’s first Frozen Four since 2007.

Both have to believe DuPont can elevate their rosters to a different level.