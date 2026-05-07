Report: Michigan State and Cincinnati schedule future home-and-home series

Michigan State and Cincinnati have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Thursday.

The 2030 game will take place at Cincinnati, while the 2031 game will take place at Michigan State.

Michigan State has now scheduled two future home-and-home series against Big 12 opponents on Thursday. It was reported by On3’s Brett McMurphy that the Spartans have also scheduled a home-and-home against Oklahoma State, for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Source: Cincinnati and Michigan State have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 schedules. The series includes a Sept. 14, 2030 game against in Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium and a return trip to East Lansing Sept. 13, 2031. pic.twitter.com/Ye3cD6GkUb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 7, 2026

Michigan State is heading into year one of the Pat Fitzgerald era. Since their stellar 11-2 campaign in 2021, the Spartans are just 18-30 across the past four seasons.

“This is a program with a deep and storied tradition, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond the football field,” Fitzgerald said during his introductory press conference. “What excited me most about this opportunity was the vision for what Michigan State can be for years to come. We will restore tradition, and I’m eager to earn the trust of our players, alumni and fans while competing at the highest level.”