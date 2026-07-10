Michigan hires interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. as next head coach

Michigan and interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. have agreed on a two-year deal, removing his interim tag and promoting him to the program’s full-time head coach. The school announced the move Friday afternoon.

Boynton Jr. had spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Michigan under head coach Dusty May. May departed for the Dallas Mavericks’ opening in June, which led to Boynton Jr. being promoted to interim head coach in the meantime. The Brooklyn native now returns to the head coaching ranks full-time for the first time since he led the Oklahoma State program from 2017-2024. In that span, the Cowboys compiled a 119-109 (51-75) record and made one NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I’m grateful to (AD) Warde (Manuel) for his confidence and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program,” Boynton Jr. said, via a release. “We have built a championship culture and a standard that everyone associated with this program takes great pride in. We have an outstanding group of players, and I’m excited to get to work and continue the success we’ve established together.”

A championship foundation. A familiar leader.



Mike Boynton Jr. has been appointed head coach of Michigan Men’s Basketball.



Read more about the next chapter in Ann Arbor. ⬇️ https://t.co/RRpjUwYEnH#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JQmm2giggo — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2026

Mike Boynton Jr. has prioritized roster retention in interim role

The move to promote Boynton Jr. into a full-time role was no-brainer. There were initial skepticisms that Michigan could lose a few players to the Transfer Portal following May’s departure, but that was not the case. All but one player (L.J. Cason) has reaffirmed their commitment to suiting up for the Wolverines next season. Michigan is coming off its first National Championship since 1989.

“Mike is a veteran assistant with strong head coaching experience and a clear understanding of the standard we expect at Michigan,” AD Warde Manuel said, via the release. “Over the past two seasons, he has been an invaluable member of our staff, bringing stability, leadership and perspective during an important period of success. Our players and staff believe in his vision, are committed to his leadership and are excited for the opportunity to pursue great success together this season.”

Boynton Jr. now becomes Michigan‘s sixth head coach of the 21st century. He is the first coach to be promoted within the program, as the other five were hired from another school/professional organization. Two of the other five head coaches, John Beilein and Dusty May, departed Michigan for NBA head coaching openings. While May has yet to officially coach an NBA game, Beilein led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 14-40 record in 2019-20 before resigning.