Michigan transfer quarterback Davis Warren has signed with Andrew Luck and Stanford, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He’s expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Warren played in 17 games across three seasons, completing 62.3% of passes for 1,288 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The Manhattan Beach, CA native served as Michigan‘s primary starting quarterback in 2024 prior to being relegated to Bryce Underwood‘s backup this season.

Following another disappointing 4-8 season, Stanford named Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard as its new head coach. Pritchard previously played quarterback at Stanford from 2006-09 and looks to lead his alma mater back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

BREAKING: Michigan transfer QB Davis Warren has committed to Stanford, ESPN reports🌲https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/IpDeFcbKwT — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

“Winning in college football today requires a leader of men who can build and motivate teams, recruit future stars, and develop and connect with talent,” said Andrew Luck via a press release. “Tavita Pritchard is exactly the right head coach at the right time to help us build on the foundation of this season and lead Stanford football to its next great era.”

“Coach Pritchard is a culture builder, a teacher of football of the highest caliber, and a humble yet determined servant leader who is committed to the success of Stanford’s student-athletes. I could not be more excited to welcome Tavita, Caroline and their family back to campus.”

It remains uncertain whether or not Warren will be slotted as Stanford‘s starting quarterback next season, as redshirt freshman Elijah Brown emerged as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season. Brown started in Stanford‘s final six games. He completed 58.3% of passes for 829 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Stanford has not reached the postseason since 2018, when it finished with a 9-4 record under former head coach David Shaw.

Stanford’s Transfer Portal Additions

Davis Warren is the second Transfer Portal addition for Stanford.

RS-Jr. OL Aidan Kilstrom ( Harvard )

( ) Sr. QB Davis Warren (Michigan)

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.



