Report: MLB wants 2028 LA Olympics to be requirement for players, proposes potential punishments

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball is looking to make participation in the 2028 LA Olympics a requirement for players. If a player is selected to represent their nation, they must go and play. Otherwise, there will be punishments handed down — meaning up to three weeks’ worth of MLB games could be missed.

“MLB’s aim at mandating participation, sources said, is to ensure a showcase on the world stage includes the game’s biggest stars, from Japan’s Shohei Ohtani to New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge,” Passan said. “Beyond balking at compulsory involvement for all players, the MLBPA strongly opposes a deal that would allow placement on the restricted list as well as commissioner Rob Manfred’s ability in the agreement ‘to discipline for just cause’ with ‘a fine and/or unpaid suspension,’ according to the league’s proposal.”

Passan threw two dates in there in his report. July 12 is the first, which is when the All-Star/Olympic break would take place. The second is Aug. 3, when the restricted list placement for players who do not participate would end. As mentioned, players would not be paid during that period but no service time would be gained either.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic had another piece of the puzzle on Tuesday afternoon. He discussed the possibility of Olympic players being placed on the MLB Injured List, maybe looking to get around the requirement rule. MLB countered with a similar timeline of when the player would be allowed to return.

“Supposed to be an Olympian, but on the IL? You can’t come back to your MLB team or go on rehab until after Aug. 3,” Drellich said via X.

Of course, the MLB Players’ Association is not too happy with these proposals. While no counters have been made, it appears as if the Olympic battle will continue. Other issues, such as ticket possibilities and hotel situation, are a part of the equation as well. To little surprise, there is not much agreement between MLB and the MLBPA at the moment.

Flash-forwarding to the summer of 2028, MLB is set to have a longer-than-usual midsummer layoff due to the Olympics, if they can reach an agreement. The annual All-Star Game would still take place, likely in San Francisco at Oracle Park. This would keep everyone scheduled to be in Los Angeles, not too far away on the West Coast.

Six nations will compete in the LA Olympics in a tournament spanning eight days. Three of those — the Dominican Republic, the United States, and Venezuela — have been confirmed. For the three final spots, one will go to an Asian country, while Europe/Oceania will battle for another at the 2027 WBSC Premier12. One final qualifying tournament will take place to determine the final team.