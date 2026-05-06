Report: Multiple state gambling regulators open investigations into Brendan Sorsby's betting

State gaming commissions in Indiana and Ohio have reportedly opened investigations into the gambling activities of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, according to ESPN. Indiana confirmed to On3’s Pete Nakos that an investigation was underway, while Ohio has refused On3’s Freedom of Information request.

Sorsby is currently taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from the Red Raiders program while he seeks counseling for an admitted gambling addiction, Texas Tech announced last week. Sorsby has allegedly placed more than 10,000 bets since 2022, when he was a true freshman at Indiana, according to Nakos. He also allegedly placed several live wagers at multiple Cincinnati Reds games while he attended Cincinnati between 2024-25. Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this offseason as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Sorsby is also currently under NCAA investigation into the thousands of bets placed since 2022, including allegedly on Indiana football games, according to Nakos. Sorsby, 22, recently retained noted antitrust lawyer and NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who was among the lead attorneys in the landmark Alston v. NCAA and House v. NCAA cases over the past few years, both of which resulted in significant losses for the NCAAA and ushered in widespread changes to college athletics. The NCAA declined comment to On3 when reached about the recently opened gaming investigations.

Sorsby’s gambling has yet to draw the attention of law enforcement, nor has it been linked to any attempting influencing of the outcome of games. It is reportedly just a steady flurry of small bets over a period of time. As of now, there is no timetable for Sorsby’s treatment nor any additional information on his potential return to the Texas Tech football program.

NCAA guidelines from 2023 on sports betting say: “Student-athletes who engage in activities to influence the outcomes of their own games or knowingly provide information to individuals involved in sports betting activities will potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports. This would also apply to student-athletes who wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools.”

Sorsby’s bets on Indiana football games in 2022 are at the crux of the NCAA investigation, according to Nakos, and leave his eligibility for the upcoming 2026 season in serious question. Sorsby reportedly placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks, and bet365, among others, per Nakos.

Also at issue is that many of these bets were allegedly made before Sorsby turned 21, which could add additional weight to them, especially with regard to the Indiana Gaming Commission’s investigation. State gaming regulators can ban bettors, fine operators and refer investigations to law enforcement. Ohio gaming regulators banned former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon and better Bert Neff from using the state’s casinos and sportsbooks after they were found to have participated in an alleged scheme to benefit from insider information on a Crimson Tide baseball game against LSU in 2023.