Report: NCAA sends letter of inquiry to Cincinnati related to QB Brendan Sorsby

The Brendan Sorsby tenure at Cincinnati may be long done, but the gambling saga is far from over. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported the NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to the university regarding the quarterback’s time there.

Sorsby played for Cincinnati in 2024 and ’25 before transferring to Texas Tech. A highly sought after QB in the portal, Sorsby initially cashed in at over $5 million in NIL with the Red Raiders.

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But once his gambling scandal and subsequent treatment made headlines, Sorsby’s time in Lubbock was over before it began. Not only that, it was reported that the gambling stretched as far back as his time at Indiana (2022-23).

“The NCAA has sent a letter of inquiry to the University of Cincinnati related to Sorsby’s time at the school, those with knowledge tell Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger wrote. “An inquiry letter is not uncommon and doesn’t necessarily signal wrongdoing, but it is often the start of an investigative process over possible rules violations, one that often is a collaborative effort with the school itself …

“A Cincinnati spokesperson declined to comment specific to the letter of inquiry, but provided a general statement on the monthslong situation involving the Bearcats’ former quarterback: ‘We have had continuous conversations with the NCAA since the initial reports related to impermissible sports wagering began. As we have stated before, we do not believe any athletics official or staff member was aware of any impermissible sports wagering.'”

Brendan Sorsby situation causing inquiry into Cincinnati

Just last month, Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, claimed Texas Tech should not be the program “catching heat.” Instead, Cincinnat is at fault — at least in Slavin’s mind. He claims the Bearcats knew about the gambling addiction and did nothing about it.

“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” Slavin said via 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost.”

Matt Hayes of the USA TODAY reported that Cincinnati was alerted of Sorsby’s gambling habits back in August 2025. Still, the quarterback went on to play the entire season. He threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Cincinnati used Sorsby on the ground too, seeing him total 580 yards and nine scores. As a team, the Bearcats finished the year 7-6.

Once this quote started to make the rounds, Cincinnati provided a statement on the matter. The Bearcats said they would not willingly play an athlete who gambles on sports

“We will reiterate what we have said before,” Cincinnati said via On3’s Pete Nakos. “All of our student-athletes receive extensive gambling education multiple times throughout the year, and we would never knowingly play an athlete who violated NCAA sports wagering regulations. If we ever became aware of impermissible wagering, we would report to the NCAA and comply with sanctions.”