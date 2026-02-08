Report: North Dakota State agrees to deal to join Mountain West for football in 2026

North Dakota State football will join the Mountain West Conference in 2026, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The FCS powerhouse is set to jump to the next level of Division I football.

“Sources: North Dakota State has agreed to a deal to join the Mountain West in football only for 2026,” Thamel wrote on Twitter/X. “The school is expected to pay nearly $12 million to join the league, which is in addition to the $5 million it will pay the NCAA to move to FBS.”

This comes on the heels of the report earlier this week stating North Dakota State was in “serious dialogue” about joining the Mountain West, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger. Rumors have long swirled about when NDSU would make the jump from FCS. The Bison have become a powerhouse in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and were the No. 1 seed in this past season’s FCS Playoffs, where they fell to MVFC rival Illinois State.

If North Dakota State joins the Mountain West, the school prepared to pay a “substantial” entry fee, Dellenger reported. It would also take the Mountain West to 10 football members in 2026, with Northern Illinois joining just for football after leaving the MAC.

North Dakota State has won 10 of the last 15 national championships, which helped fuel speculation about when the program would jump up to FBS. In fact, since a 3-8 record in 2009 – two years after joining the Missouri Valley – the Bison have won at least 11 games every full season. They went 7-3 during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

During that time, NDSU has won 10 national championships, most recently bringing home the title in 2024. This past season, the Bison entered the postseason with a 12-0 record and an 8-0 record in conference play to once again win the MVFC before the stunning first-round upset loss to Illinois State. The Redbirds went on to make a run to the title game, where they fell to Montana State in overtime.

Adding North Dakota State would further help the Mountain West usher in a new era. The conference lost a slew of schools to the Pac-12 as part of the most recent round of realignment. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State all left to join the new-look league.

However, a strong core remained in place. Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV and Wyoming all stayed with the Mountain West, and Hawaii joined as a full member. UTEP is also joining as a full member this summer. From there, Northern Illinois joined only in football, and NDSU’s addition would put the MWC at 10 teams for 2026.

The Mountain West also announced its media rights deal this week. FOX Sports, CBS Sports, The CW and Kiswe are all part of the new media package, which will take effect this coming season.

Nick Schultz contributed to this report