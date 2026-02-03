Northwestern will open its new Ryan Field in October when Penn State comes to town, according to Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun Times. It will not be ready in time for the season opener against South Dakota State on September 5th or the home game vs. Colorado two weeks later.

Northwestern announced a “premium for everyone” fan experience for football games back in 2024. It’s an $862 million project that’s been under construction since the middle of that year.

“We’re going to open new Ryan Field on Friday night, Oct. 2, on a national platform with Fox,” AD Mark Jackson told the Sun-Times. “Not that that drove the decision.”

As far as the new stadium is concerned, it will have 35,000 seats and “pristine sight lines” for fans. That’s thanks to the proximity to the field.

As far as the age of stadiums across the Big Ten, Northwestern’s will be the newest one in the conference, followed by Rutgers (1994) and Oregon (1967) after Minnesota.

“Maybe once we announce this, there might be (disappointment),” Jackson said of the delay. “But I think what we’re putting together is in the best interest of everybody.”

As far as Northwestern is handling its business on the football field, David Braun will enter his fourth season as head coach in 2026. He is 19-19 through seasons, making a bowl game in two of the three years.

Northwestern went 7-6 this season, winning the GameAbove Sports Bowl. It was a 34-7 win over Central Michigan back on December 26th and they’ll look to build upon it next fall.

Penn State, meanwhile, ushers in a new era under Matt Campbell. After firing James Franklin following a 3-3 start, interim coach Terry Smith led the team on a 4-3 stretch that ended with a wild win over Rutgers to clinch bowl eligibility, as well as a 22-10 win over Clemson and Dabo Swinney in the Pinstripe Bowl.