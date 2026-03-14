Oklahoma has decided to bring back head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser for the 2026-27 season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. He is in his fifth season at the helm after taking over for Lon Kruger.

Moser arrived in Norman in 2021 after a decorated run at Loyola Chicago. He has amassed a 91-73 record with the Sooners, including a 32-56 mark in conference play across three years in the Big 12 and two in the SEC. In 2025-26, OU went 17-14 overall and 7-11 in league play.

Oklahoma nearly made the NCAA Tournament in Moser’s first season at the helm, but headed to the NIT after a 19-16 record during the regular season. The Sooners then went 15-17 in 2022-23 and, after going 20-12 in 2023-24, again missed March Madness. OU then declined a spot in the NIT.

Moser entered the 2024-25 season with hot-seat rumors swirling, but Oklahoma returned to the dance. Led by future lottery pick Jeremiah Fears, the Sooners went 240-14 overall and fell to UConn in the first round of March Madness.

Oklahoma then started the 2025-26 season with a 10-3 record in non-conference play and started SEC action with a win over Ole Miss. However, the Sooners then lost eight consecutive games from there and notably blew a 14-point lead to Texas. After that rivalry loss, chants of “Fire Moser” broke out at Lloyd Noble Center.

Moser received a contract extension in Summer 2022, which took him through the 2028 season. According to the most recent terms his deal, obtained by On3 | Rivals’ SoonerScoop last year, OU would owe him 75% of his remaining salary if it were to fire Moser. Quick math says he would be owed between $5 million and $6 million if Oklahoma fired him after the 2025-26 season.

Prior to his time at OU, Moser built Loyola Chicago into a Missouri Valley Conference power. The Ramblers made a memorable run to the Final Four in 2018 and clinched an NIT appearance in 2019. Moser then turned down an offer to become the head coach at St. John’s to stay in Chicago, and he later led Loyola back to the Sweet Sixteen in 2020-21 as part of a run that included a victory over No. 1 seed Illinois.

With Loyola Chicago, Moser had a 188-141 overall record, including an 89-89 mark in conference play. The Ramblers won three Missouri Valley titles in his final four years with the program, including two conference tournament championships.

Oklahoma is also undergoing a change in leadership at athletics director. Joe Castiglione retired, and OU announced former Illinois deputy AD Roger Denny as its next AD in late January. He will officially take over Feb. 15, but after his introductory press conference, he said he would sit down with Porter Moser to “figure it out” with regard to the men’s basketball program.