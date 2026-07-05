Report: President Donald Trump called FIFA to review Folarin Balogun's red card

Did President Donald Trump play a role in FIFA reversing its decision on Folarin Balogun not playing in the World Cup match between the United States and Belgium? According to Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, the White House made a direct call to FIFA, asking Gianni Infantino to review the red card Balogun received in Team USA’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jacobs said, “FIFA approached for comment and referred to the findings of its independent committee.” He added that Trump and the White House could not influence the decision because of the “powers contained in Article 27” of FIFA’s disciplinary code.

It was reported on Sunday that Folarin Balogun will be available to play in the Round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium on Monday night. During the second half of the Round of 32 match, the striker received a red card and was ejected from the game after chasing down Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Tarik Muharemovic and getting his cleat on the back of his leg.

FIFA said that the United States could not appeal against the red card and the subsequent suspension. However, Balogun is now eligible to play, which is a big boost for the team that is looking to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Donald Trump thanks FIFA for allowing Folarin Balogun to play

When Trump learned that Folarin Balogun would play on Monday, he shared his reaction on Truth Social. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice!” Trump said.

Balogun’s teammate, Christian Pulisic, spoke to reporters after learning the news. “Obviously, for us it gives us a boost,” Pulisic said, per The Athletic.

“I mean, if you look at the foul, it was just — it’s zero intent at all. I felt like there was much worse ones that went on at this tournament. “Balo handled it so well, and I think the team handled it well. We weren’t here to complain or make some — like, you have to handle it in a good way, and, you know, good things happen to people like that. He was so positive and all for the team. It just feels right, I guess.”

Folarin Balogun has been with the United States Men’s National Team since 2023. In 30 appearances for Team USA, the 25-year-old has scored 12 goals, including two in this year’s World Cup.