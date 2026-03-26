Earlier this month, United States President Donald Trump hosted the “Saving College Sports” roundtable at the White House. NCAA president Charlie Baker, numerous conference commissioners, and several collegiate coaches attended the event.

Just weeks later, Trump has formed five separate committees to cover legislation, rules, NCAA reform, media, and player issues. Per CBS Sports, meetings are expected to begin next week.

The committees are made up of former players, University Athletic Directors and Presidents, figures from in and around professional sports, and more. A few of the most notable names include former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, and 15-time Majors Champion Tiger Woods.

All five committees, and the list of their members, are below.

Legislative Committee

Pete Bevacqua Notre Dame Athletic Director Cody Campbell Texas Tech System Board of Regents chairman Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf player Ron DeSantis Governor of Florida Sarah Hirshland USOPC CEO Jonathan Kraft New England Patriots President Randy Levine New York Yankees President Condoleezza Rice Former U.S. Secretary of State Nick Saban College Football Hall of Fame coach Adam Silver NBA Commissioner

Rules Committee

Val Ackerman Big East Commissioner Pete Bevacqua Notre Dame Athletic Director Charlie Baker NCAA President Mack Brown College Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Castiglione Former Oklahoma Athletic Director John Currie Wake Forest Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey Boise State Athletic Director Scott Dolson Indiana Athletic Director Jonathan Kraft New England Patriots President Lou Lamoriello Former NHL General Manager Urban Meyer College Football Hall of Fame coach Tim Pernetti AAC Commissioner Jim Phillips ACC Commissioner Jamie Pollard Iowa State Athletic Director Condoleezza Rice Former U.S. Secretary of State Greg Sankey SEC Commissioner Nick Saban College Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Petitti Big Ten Commissioner Brett Yormark Big 12 Commissioner

*player reps will be added

NCAA Reform Committee

Pete Bevacqua Notre Dame Athletic Director David Blitzer Blackstone co-head of private equity Cody Campbell Texas Tech System Board of Regents chairman Jay Clayton U.S. Attorney Ron DeSantis Governor of Florida Boris Epshteyn Political strategist Marc Ganis SportsCorp President Gerry Cardinale/Rob Kelin RedBird Capital John Donahoe Stanford Athletic Director Randy Levine New York Yankees President Tim Pernetti AAC Commissioner Jim Phillips ACC Commissioner Tony Petitti Big Ten Commissioner Stephen Ross Miami Dolphins owner Adam Silver NBA Commissioner Jack Swarbrick Former Notre Dame Athletic Director Brett Yormark Big 12 Commissioner Greg Sankey SEC Commissioner

Media Committee

Pete Bevacqua Notre Dame Athletic Director David Blitzer Blackstone co-head of private equity Cody Campbell Texas Tech System Board of Regents chairman Gerry Cardinale RedBird Capital founder and managing partner Jay Clayton U.S. Attorney Boris Epshteyn Political strategist Marc Ganis SportsCorp President Tim Pernetti AAC Commissioner Tony Petitti Big Ten Commissioner Jim Phillips ACC Commissioner James Pitaro ESPN Chairman Greg Sankey SEC Commissioner Eric Shanks FOX Sports CEO Brett Yormark Big 12 Commissioner

Player Issues Committee

Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf player Rob Klein IMG Lou Lamoriello Former NHL general manager Seth Levinson ACES Baseball co-founder and agent Tim Tebow Former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward Former Heisman Trophy winner Tiger Woods PGA Tour player

*Player agent reps will be added

President’s Oversight Committee