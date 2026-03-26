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Report: President Donald Trump forms committees of college coaches, athletic directors, more to push for college sports reform

Danby: Daniel Hager1 hour agoDanielHagerOn3

Earlier this month, United States President Donald Trump hosted the “Saving College Sports” roundtable at the White House. NCAA president Charlie Baker, numerous conference commissioners, and several collegiate coaches attended the event.

Just weeks later, Trump has formed five separate committees to cover legislation, rules, NCAA reform, media, and player issues. Per CBS Sports, meetings are expected to begin next week.

The committees are made up of former players, University Athletic Directors and Presidents, figures from in and around professional sports, and more. A few of the most notable names include former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, and 15-time Majors Champion Tiger Woods.

All five committees, and the list of their members, are below.

Legislative Committee

Pete BevacquaNotre Dame Athletic Director
Cody CampbellTexas Tech System Board of Regents chairman
Bryson DeChambeauLIV Golf player
Ron DeSantisGovernor of Florida
Sarah HirshlandUSOPC CEO
Jonathan KraftNew England Patriots President
Randy LevineNew York Yankees President
Condoleezza RiceFormer U.S. Secretary of State
Nick SabanCollege Football Hall of Fame coach
Adam SilverNBA Commissioner

Rules Committee

Val AckermanBig East Commissioner
Pete BevacquaNotre Dame Athletic Director
Charlie BakerNCAA President
Mack BrownCollege Football Hall of Fame coach
Joe CastiglioneFormer Oklahoma Athletic Director
John CurrieWake Forest Athletic Director
Jeremiah DickeyBoise State Athletic Director
Scott DolsonIndiana Athletic Director
Jonathan KraftNew England Patriots President
Lou LamorielloFormer NHL General Manager
Urban MeyerCollege Football Hall of Fame coach
Tim PernettiAAC Commissioner
Jim PhillipsACC Commissioner
Jamie PollardIowa State Athletic Director
Condoleezza RiceFormer U.S. Secretary of State
Greg SankeySEC Commissioner
Nick SabanCollege Football Hall of Fame coach
Tony PetittiBig Ten Commissioner
Brett YormarkBig 12 Commissioner

*player reps will be added

NCAA Reform Committee

Pete BevacquaNotre Dame Athletic Director
David BlitzerBlackstone co-head of private equity
Cody CampbellTexas Tech System Board of Regents chairman
Jay Clayton U.S. Attorney
Ron DeSantisGovernor of Florida
Boris EpshteynPolitical strategist
Marc GanisSportsCorp President
Gerry Cardinale/Rob KelinRedBird Capital
John DonahoeStanford Athletic Director
Randy LevineNew York Yankees President
Tim PernettiAAC Commissioner
Jim PhillipsACC Commissioner
Tony PetittiBig Ten Commissioner
Stephen RossMiami Dolphins owner
Adam SilverNBA Commissioner
Jack SwarbrickFormer Notre Dame Athletic Director
Brett YormarkBig 12 Commissioner
Greg SankeySEC Commissioner

Media Committee

Pete BevacquaNotre Dame Athletic Director
David BlitzerBlackstone co-head of private equity
Cody CampbellTexas Tech System Board of Regents chairman
Gerry CardinaleRedBird Capital founder and managing partner
Jay ClaytonU.S. Attorney
Boris EpshteynPolitical strategist
Marc GanisSportsCorp President
Tim PernettiAAC Commissioner
Tony PetittiBig Ten Commissioner
Jim PhillipsACC Commissioner
James PitaroESPN Chairman
Greg SankeySEC Commissioner
Eric ShanksFOX Sports CEO
Brett YormarkBig 12 Commissioner

Player Issues Committee

Bryson DeChambeauLIV Golf player
Rob KleinIMG
Lou LamorielloFormer NHL general manager
Seth LevinsonACES Baseball co-founder and agent
Tim TebowFormer Heisman Trophy winner
Charlie WardFormer Heisman Trophy winner
Tiger WoodsPGA Tour player

*Player agent reps will be added

President’s Oversight Committee

Cody CampbellTexas Tech System Board of Regents chairman
Ron DeSantisGovernor of Florida
Douglas GirodKansas Chancellor
Jeffrey GoldNebraska Chancellor
James ClementsFormer Clemson President
Randy LevineNew York Yankees President
Jere MoreheadGeorgia President
Donde PlowmanTennessee Chancellor
Taylor RandallUtah President
Lee RobertsNorth Carolina Chancellor