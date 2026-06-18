Report: Rape case dismissed against ex-BYU WR Parker Kingston

The rape case against former BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston was dismissed without prejudice on Thursday in St. George, Utah. Judge Jay Winward presided over the case.

Kingston was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman on Feb. 23, 2025, in a St. George residence, according to ABC4 in Provo. He was charged with first-degree felony rape in February 2026, and was dismissed from the football team and school shortly thereafter.

“As of Friday, Parker Kingston is no longer a student at Brigham Young University and is no longer a member of the BYU football team,” the BYU statement read, according to KSL Sports. “University administration and athletic administration, including BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake, were only made aware of the investigation and allegations after Kingston’s arrest this past Wednesday, Feb. 11.”

The alleged victim reportedly told a forensic interviewer in June 2025 that she “set clear boundaries with Kingston prior to their meetup” and that there would be no sex, according to The Athletic via the New York Post.

When Kingston arrived at the victim’s home in the early hours of Feb. 23 of last year, the couple “began to engage in some sexual activity” while watching a movie, though she attests it didn’t include sex, per The Athletic. Once the victim began preparing for bed, she alleges Kingston “initiated sexual activity again” despite her repeated protests to stop, per The Athletic via the Post.

Judge Winward cited concerns of alleged victim’s readiness for September trial for dismissing case

On Wednesday, the state of Utah filed a second motion to continue the trial, citing concerns about the alleged victim’s readiness. They asked that the trial be set to begin in the first available week in September 2026, with the possibility of further delay if the state is unable to proceed at that time based on the alleged victim’s therapist’s request. On Thursday, however, the defense opposed the motion, asking the court to consider Kingston’s employment, education, and family.

After hearing from both parties, Judge Winward expressed that he believed that the alleged victim would not be ready for a trial by September. This led to him dismissing the case without prejudice, as he claimed Kingston had the right to a speedy trial.

“The state is not ready. The victim is unprepared to testify, and that’s okay. The case is dismissed without prejudice,” said Winward, via ABC 4.

Kingston played in 14 games for BYU last season, hauling in 67 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns. The program has not yet commented on Thursday’s ruling.

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this report.