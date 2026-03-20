Report reveals demands Kyle Whittingham had at Utah before leaving, taking Michigan job

Turns out Kyle Whittingham didn’t leave Utah under his own volition. According to documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports insider Ross Dellenger, Whittingham’s agent informed the Utes administration last December that the 66-year-old longtime head coach planned to return for the upcoming 2026 season, and even requested raises for himself and his staff.

Instead, two weeks after the conclusion of Utah’s 2025 regular season, Whittingham announced his retirement after 21 seasons as Utah’s head football coach. Of course, that retirement was short-lived as Whittingham was quickly scooped by Michigan, a move that was finalized on Dec. 26 — two weeks after his retirement announcement.

The documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request included emails, contract amendments and even a direct letter from Whittingham to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan. That included a lucrative separation agreement signed Dec. 12 in which the Utes agreed to pay Whittingham a $13.5 million “transition bonus” in three installments spread over two years, per Dellenger. Utah reportedly paid the new Michigan head coach an initial bonus installment of $8 million on Jan. 22 — less than a month into his Wolverines tenure — despite Dellenger’s reporting that the university doesn’t believe Whittingham upheld contractual language that dictated he participate in a “smooth and successful transition” between himself and new Utes head coach Margan Scalley.

In fact, in a January letter that Harlan sent to Whittingham, the Utah AD suggested the program was “disappointed” when the new Michigan head coach poached several members of the Utes coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Within days of his hiring in Ann Arbor, Whittingham had recruited six former Utah assistants, the Utes strength coach and multiple players to the Wolverines, including four-star 2026 signee Salesi Moa. Moa flipped his commitment from Tennessee to Utah on National Signing Day but backed out of that and committed to Michigan on Jan. 16.

“The university felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement,” Harlan wrote, according to Dellenger.

This report will be updated.