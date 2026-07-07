Report: Sean Payton pitched bizarre coaching arrangement to help Bill Belichick become all-time NFL wins leader

Sean Payton had a crazy idea to help Bill Belichick’s resume back in 2024: help him get the all-time wins record in an unorthodox way. Back then, Payton took over the Denver Broncos while Belichick was removed from the New England Patriots after over two decades at the helm.

ESPN’s Seth Wickerham, who did an in-depth story on Payton, the Broncos and their playoff run last season, dropped a crazy nugget. Belichick, who was 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula’s record, would’ve been the head coach in Denver? How? Wickersham explained.

“When Belichick and the Patriots divorced in 2024, Payton considered presenting Broncos owner Greg Penner a proposal for the ages: Hire Belichick as head coach until he reached 15 wins, enough to break Don Shula’s career record of 347,” Wickersham wrote. “Payton would temporarily step down to assistant head coach and run the offense, then move back after Belichick became the all-time leader. In the end, it was too complicated — and maybe too fanciful.”

This would’ve only been possible since Payton and Belichick had a tremendous relationship and great respect for one another. Of course, Belichick ended up taking a year off after no jobs came up and took over North Carolina in 2025.

“His friend Bill Belichick sent him bullet points that he used to give to his Patriots teams,” Wickersham wrote. Payton and Belichick go back decades, forged by mutual respect — and mutual trauma from working under Parcells.”

As it stands, Belichick has a 302-165 career record in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots. He went 4-8 in his first season with the Tar Heels. How long he coaches in college is anyone’s guess.

Still, Belichick was honest about his first campaign and ready to turn the page for 2026. There seems to be a little bit of that old swagger back from the long-time head coach.

“Well, what I expect is for us and them to get better every day, you know, to get stronger, to get faster, to be more explosive, to be better fundamentally, to be, you know, better technique football players. That’s what I expect from them,” Belichick said on Pardon My Take. “We have a good group of kids, they work hard, they are, you know, they’re pretty smart. I mean, they, you know, go to class, they do well academically, they, you know, they try to do what we ask them to do.

“And the group last year, I mean, I wouldn’t say they were like disrespectful, that’s not the right word, but it was just different. It was like they were recruited by somebody else; they came here for somebody else. I was new, they were leaving, you know … It wasn’t a bad relationship, but it wasn’t a great one … There wasn’t the same kind of adhesion that there is to guys that you bring in, that come there because of you, because they want to be with you. And then you grow together.”