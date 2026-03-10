Report: SEC leaders 'fed up' with status quo, meeting to establish 'real rules and guidance'

In the wake of last week’s inconsequential White House roundtable, and with Congress still entrenched in a partisan stalemate, SEC leaders are taking matters into their own hands. According to ESPN insider Heather Dinich, “fed up” SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet in Nashville this week with an eye on addressing many of college sports’ problems around NIL and the transfer portal.

“Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said SEC presidents and chancellors are meeting this week in Nashville with hopes of starting to establish some real rules and guidance for the league and others, assuming Congress cannot establish federal legislation quickly enough on NIL,” Dinich wrote Tuesday afternoon on X/Twitter. “They aren’t expected to make any monumental decisions, but would like to get a framework started before the SEC holds its annual spring meetings in Destin, Fla. They are fed up with the status quo.”

The SEC will once again take over the streets of Nashville for this week’s 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament inside Bridgestone Arena, with first-round play tipping off at 12:30 pm ET Wednesday and the championship game scheduled for 1 pm ET Sunday. But this meeting between league leaders comes after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey admitted Monday that some within the conference have openly suggested seceding from the NCAA, a move Sankey made it clear he’s not in support of.

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way,” Sankey said during a Monday appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I don’t think that’s the right decision. We have relationships and responsibilities within Division I.”

Still, Sankey acknowledged the need for further regulation to reign in the Wild West nature of the current free-market world of collegiate athletics. Of course, that would require either federal legislation to get around individual state laws or some form of actual coordination between the 10 FBS conferences.

“I think, properly, that’s where our focus should be. How do we work with colleagues to solve problems? Can we do that collectively?” Sankey asked.

“If there’s a point at which we cannot do so, I think the conversation that informs the question that you ask, ‘Is there something you’d do alone?’ I think that that starts to generate more and more interest. But right now, I think for the medium term, we’re certainly focused on, how do we keep the opportunities connected in Division I, while still (focusing on), how do we make decisions that are effective for those of us, particularly in the four (power) conferences.”

President Donald Trump proposes college sports return to pre-NIL era, wants to ‘ram it through’ court system

During last Friday’s White House roundtable, leaders from college athletics and outside the industry voiced ideas about how to potentially settle the landscape. President Donald Trump oversaw the event and offered a suggestion multiple times: a return to the pre-NIL era.

Early in the roundtable, with more than 50 people in attendance, Trump said college sports should “go back to what it was” with scholarships. Later, after hearing from prominent figures such as Nick Saban, Greg Sankey and Urban Meyer, Trump called the the landmark O’Bannon v. NCAA decision a “disgrace.” Later, Sankey informed the president that the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in support of NCAA v. Alston, which officially ushered in name, image and likeness compensation for collegiate athletes.

But as he assessed the landscape, Trump suggested going back to what things looked like before NIL came about in 2021.

“When I look at what a person that’s a judge was able to do to destroy colleges and college sports that were so good, no problems, it’s very, very sad,” Trump said. “In some ways, I’d like to go exactly back to what we had and ram it through a court if we have to. Because I’m not sure you’re ever going to come up with a system that’s comparable to what you had.

“In life, you like to get better, not worse. You like to go forward, not backward. No matter what you come up with, you’ve gone backward – a long way backward, in many cases.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz and Barkley Truax contributed to this report.