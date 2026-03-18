Laura Rutledge is considered one of the hardest-working people at ESPN. Between her regular hosting duties on NFL Live and SEC Nation, as well as her weekly sideline reporter duties at both college and NFL games, the 37-year-old Rutledge certainly puts in the legwork during football season.

Now it appears the Worldwide Leader is cutting the popular Rutledge a break in her weekly Fall schedule. ESPN has reportedly selected SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie as Rutledge’s successor as host of “SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show, according to The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand.

Barrie has been a staple at ESPN for the past 13 years, serving as host of ESPN’s in-studio Thursday and Saturday college football shows, an occasional college football play-by-play announcer, and host of ESPN’s TGL coverage, along with his SportsCenter duties. Barrie also hosts the weekly The Matt Barrie Show podcast alongside ESPN firebrand Paul Finebaum, longtime host of The Paul Finebaum Show.

Rutledge, a Florida graduate, has hosted of SEC Nation since 2017 and added NFL Live hosting duties in 2020 before joining the network’s Monday Night Football coverage in 2025 as a sideline reporter opposite longtime MNF staple Lisa Salters.

As host of SEC Nation for the past decade, Rutledge often directed the show’s discussion about that Saturday’s slate of SEC games along with analysts Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Finebaum. Of course, as her career opportunities at ESPN expanded, so too did her family. Rutledge has two young children, 6-year-old Reese and 2-year-old Jack, with husband Josh Rutledge, a former Major League Baseball player and Alabama alum.

This report will be updated.