Texas Tech threatens potential legal action if Big 12 levies sanctions for Brendan Sorsby support

Texas Tech is pushing back as Big 12 leaders consider potential sanctions in the wake of Monday’s Brendan Sorsby injunction ruling. Red Raiders representatives have notified Big 12 officials the university is “100%” prepared to take the league to court if it levies any disciplinary action against it, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday.

Texas Tech is even consulting famed antitrust attorney and NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who is also the lead attorney in Sorsby’s eligibility case vs. the NCAA, on potential legal options, according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. That includes a potential second injunction.

“If you want to go to battle with Texas Tech, get ready: We’re going to battle,” a person familiar with the sitaution told Dellenger.

Under Big 12 bylaw 3.6, a supermajority of “disinterested” board of director members could sanction another member’s athletic program – once they’ve been given prior notice and been allowed to address the claim against them – if they’ve been determined to have “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. There’s also bylaw 1.3.2 that mandates “adherence to NCAA rules” and dictates programs “shall be fully committed to compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA” and properly administer those rules.

Big 12 bylaws dictate potential sanctions could include “prohibitions on appearance in postseason events or televised events, restrictions on revenue distribution, and limitations on recruiting or scholarships.” But the league has broad authority when it comes to perceived violations of its bylaws.

This report will be updated.