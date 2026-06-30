Report: Texas to hire former Texas A&M assistant Caleb Longley, Oregon's Jack Marder to staff

Texas has reportedly made two additions to its coaching staff following the 2026 college baseball season. According to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, the Longhorns will bring Jack Marder and Caleb Longley into the program. Marder previously worked at Oregon, while Longley already has experience in Austin.

“Sources: @TexasBaseball is making two very strong hires and additions to its staff,” Rogers said via X. “The #Horns are hiring Oregon star assistant Jack Marder as the recruiting coordinator, while former Texas/Texas A&M assistant Caleb Longley will assist with hitters/recruiting.”

Evan Vieth of On3 | Rivals’ Inside Texas had the scoop on the hiring of Longley. He also mentioned Marder as a possibility for the Longhorns.

Marder spent seven seasons in Eugene under head coach Mark Wasikowski. He actually played for Oregon and is leaving his alma mater. The Ducks trusted him in multiple roles, most prominently as the hitting coach. However, Marder also worked with catchers and was the recruiting coordinator.

Much of the same can be said about Longley, who leaves College Station for the 40 Acres. He joined Texas A&M back in the summer of 2024, when Schlossnagle was still in charge of the Aggies. Longley’s responsibilities included hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. Based on reports, a similar type of role will be waiting for him at Texas.