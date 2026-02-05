UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden is willing to sacrifice his own finances to win. Walden and his wife, Callie, plan to give $80,000 of his salary this to UTEP’s revenue share, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

For reference, Walden earned $800,000 in 2025. Thus, the third-year HC is donating approximately 10% of his salary to the school’s revenue share.

UTEP needs whatever help it can find. The Miners’ football team posted a 2-10 overall record last season, including a 1-7 mark in conference play.

The season was a step backward for Scotty Walden and Co., who went 3-9 in his debut campaign at the helm. Now, Walden is hungry to bounce back with an outstanding 2026 campaign.

Thus far, the Miners have reeled in four players from the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, UTEP has landed transfer commitments from Missouri running back Tavorus Jones and Incarnate Word quarterback EJ Colson.

Colson completed 70.9% of his pass attempts for 2,142 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, while only throwing four interceptions. Moreover, Colson notched 287 yards and three scores in the ground game. In total, UTEP signed 23 new players on National Signing Day earlier this week.

Next season will be UTEP’s first in the Mountain West. The school accepted an offer to join the conference in 2024. On Wednesday, Scotty Walden discussed how UTEP’s incoming players will help the Miners thrive in their first season in the MWC.

“I think that’s a great start for this new league, which is going to be increased competition, increased revenue sharing, competitiveness in this league,” Walden said. “For UTEP’s first showing, to get back in that league, and to be ranked among the top three in the league with this signing class, says a lot about what we have to offer and the effort that we put into recruiting.

“Very excited. More importantly, just to address the needs of our team. There’s definitely some things that we need to address.”

UTEP won’t be the only fresh face in the Mountain West next season. Northern Illinois will also be making its debut in the conference. Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez believes UTEP will be an excellent addition to the conference.

“We are excited to welcome The University of Texas at El Paso to the Mountain West as the next step in our strategic membership initiatives,” Nevarez said. “The addition of UTEP restores historic rivalries with several of our member institutions within the geographic footprint, provides valuable exposure in the great State of Texas, and contributes to our priority of maximizing the student-athlete academic and athletics experience.”