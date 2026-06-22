Report: Virginia Tech targeting FAU's Brian White for athletic director position

Virginia Tech is targeting FAU athletic director Brian White for the same position, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Dellenger said a deal has not been finalized, but “discussions are trending in that direction.”

Virginia Tech is in search of a new athletic director after Whit Babcock announced his retirement. During the offseason, the Hokies hired James Franklin as their head coach, and he’s been actively involved in the AD search.

In May, Franklin pointed out that the new AD needs to be committed to football. “We’re in a much different position now than we were, but I think there’s also a realization that we haven’t had success in football in a long period of time,” Franklin said, per ESPN. “There comes responsibility, and there comes pressure for that, for me and the football program specifically. So being able to get an AD that’s going to come in here and hit the ground running and be bold and aggressive with football in mind is going to be really important.”

Brian White has been FAU’s AD since March 3, 2018. One of the big highlights for White is seeing the men’s basketball team reach the Final Four for the first time in school history in 2023.

In September 2024, White signed a contract extension with FAU. He is under contract with the school through 2029.

“Florida Atlantic is a special place, and I’m so fortunate to work alongside the talented coaches, staff and student-athletes in our tireless pursuit of championships,” White said at the time. “The success we have experienced as a department is only possible because of the alignment and leadership in place.

“I extend my thanks to President Stacy Volnick, the Board of Trustees and our board chair, Piero Bussani, for their support of and belief in the mission of athletics. We are building something that can be a point of pride for the fans, students, alumni and the hometown residents of Boca Raton as well as all of Palm Beach and Broward counties.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.