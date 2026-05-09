Report: Warren Sapp sacked by pretrial supervision after allegedly harassing South Florida police

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp was issued a standard pretrial supervision order during a court appearance Thursday while facing charges of “interference with city employees” after allegedly harassing police and others at Hollywood (Fla.) City Hall, according to 7News in Miami. Cell phone footage Sapp himself posted to social media shows the NFL Hall of Famer recently getting into heated arguments with police and other city hall employees.

The pretrial supervision order requires the 53-year-old Sapp “to report 2 times per week by telephone to pretrial services,” and prohibits the 13-year NFL veteran from returning to the records division of the Hollywood Police Department. Sapp, who served as a member of Deion Sanders‘ Colorado coaching staff in 2024-25, is also ordered to have no contact with “victims/witnesses” that work at city hall, per 7News.

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp charged with interfering with city employees after on-camera confrontations with Hollywood cops. Now under pretrial supervision, Sapp must follow court orders or go to jail. @wsvn #Exclusive story: pic.twitter.com/rXSYKK3LZs — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 8, 2026

Sapp was formally charged with “interference with city employees, performance of official duties where officials say it’s unlawful to obstruct, hinder, impede, delay [and/or] frustrate city employees from their official duty,” according to a police report obtained by 7News. Sapp was allegedly attempting to access parts of Hollywood (Fla.) City Hall that are not open to the public, per 7News.

Sapp’s own video, which he posted to his personal Instagram account in late April, shows the former defensive tackle attempting to enter a room clearly designated with a “Restricted Access: Employees Only” sign, telling viewers he wanted to speak with someone in “the procurement department, where they hold city contracts” because he “wanted to see what’s happening” in city hall. In the same IG video, Sapp also claims he was assaulted and “threatened with arrest” before being thrown out of City Hall.

Sapp, who was sporting the University of Miami gear in the video, has allegedly had multiple run-ins with city hall employees, which prompted police to get involved and issue a trespass warning. Sapp is a native of Orlando who was a first-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft out of Miami (1991-94). He went on to a stellar NFL career where he was a six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and a key part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl XXXVIII championship in 2002.

Sapp, who retired from the NFL in 2008, resigned from his role as Colorado’s defensive pass-rush coordinator in February amid wider staff restructuring ahead of Sanders’ upcoming fourth season in Boulder. Sapp also served as a senior quality-control analyst and graduate assistant in 2024.