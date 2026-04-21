The College Football Playoff management committee is meeting this week in Dallas for its annual spring meetings, with the topic of future expansion front and center. But amid the ongoing debate between a 16- or 24-team field, there appears to be a coalescing around one particular format, with the backing of the White House.

According to a new report from Yahoo! Sports insider and On3 contributor Ross Dellenger, a 14-person presidential “media” committee formed following President Donald Trump‘s recent executive order aimed at saving college athletics appears in favor of the larger option for expansion.

“I think it’s accurate to say that there is a coalescing around 24,” a “high-placed stakeholder who is part of both the CFP governance committee and the presidential group” told Yahoo! Sports, per Dellenger.

Of course, the presidential committee has no actual authority to dictate what the Playoff management committee does. But there is plenty of overlap between the two committees.

In fact, the 14-member presidential committee includes the commissioners of the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC and American conferences, as well as Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua — all members of the CFP management committee. Other members of the White House committee include TV executives from ESPN and FOX; business moguls David Blitzer and Gerry Cardinale; and Boris Epshteyn, the longtime Republican strategist and Trump adviser, according to Dellenger. The committee is also chaired by Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell.

The push for an expanded 24-team CFP field has taken on renewed vigor recently, especially at last week’s CFP meeting, when three of the four Power Four conference commissioners joined with Bevacqua in expressing their openness to exploring the larger option, according to Dellenger. The lone 16-team holdout? None other than SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

This report will be updated.