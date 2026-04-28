Wofford transfer guard Nils Machowski has committed to UConn, DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday afternoon. UConn will mark Machowski’s third program in four seasons.

Machowski enjoyed a career-year in his lone season at Wofford. The Berlin native averaged 17.2 points (second-most on team) and 5.7 rebounds for a Terriers team that vastly underperformed this season. Prior to his stint at Wofford, Machowski played two seasons at UCF. In 56 games, he averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds for the Knights.

The 6’3″ guard becomes UConn‘s fourth addition out of the Transfer Portal. He joins Stanford forward Oskar Giltay, Seton Hall forward Najai Hines, and Duke guard Nik Khamenia. With program cornerstones Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins returning next season, the Huskies have a strong shot at making a run to the Final Four next year for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

BREAKING: Wofford transfer guard Nils Machowski has committed to UConn, @DraftExpress reports🐺



Machowski averaged 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this past season. https://t.co/aKlDylfkqG pic.twitter.com/It5q1ujpy0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 28, 2026

UConn seeks fourth Final Four in five seasons next year

The 2025-26 UConn basketball season was a resounding success, as the Huskies returned to the Final Four after a blip year the Tournament prior. UConn compiled a 34-6 record before falling to Michigan in the National Championship Game, marking its first loss in a title game in program history (previously 6-0).

“Just what the group has able to overcome just throughout the year, the growth, the way they played in March, just the whole experience that this team has given the coaches, the fan base, to play to the last — to be one of the last two teams standing — a lot of people talk about you’re better off losing in the first game in the Final Four than losing in the championship, that is the biggest bunch of crap of all — it is such a bull — stuff,” Hurley said following the loss.

“This is where you wanted to be. It hasn’t set in yet. On the flight tomorrow it’ll set in, on the bus ride back. Eventually it’ll hit you that you were close to pulling off what would have been a historic third championship. But this team just gave us so much this year. Just didn’t make enough shots.”

Machowski serves as a strong pickup for the Huskies, as star guard Solo Ball will miss the entire 2026-27 season with a wrist injury.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.