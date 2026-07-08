Rich Rodriguez highlights pride West Virginia felt seeing USMNT use 'Country Roads' anthem

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez highlighted the pride the school and the state felt during the World Cup due to the US Men’s National Team. Even though Team USA was eliminated in the Round of 16 at the hands of Belgium, “Country Roads” was the team’ victory anthem during their three total wins in this World Cup.

It’s a regular victory anthem for West Virginia athletics, especially for this year’s baseball team that made their first run to the College World Series. Rodriguez’s first stint at WVU from 2001-07, there was plenty reason to use “Country Roads,” which began in 2002 as the Mountaineers went 9-4 and finished Top 25 in the country.

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“‘Country Roads,’ it’s become viral, has it not,” Rodriguez said at Big 12 Media Days. “You know, it used to be kind of just a little thing we played after we won a game. We started it in 2002, then our baseball team makes the great run, and then they see it nationally. Now, all of a sudden, there’s World Cup teams playing ‘Country Roads.’

“I don’t know if they truly know the meaning of it, but I’m kind of glad they do that, because West Virginia is, I’m a West Virginia native, I’m a West Virginia guy, and so it’s not really a secret to me how fabulous our state is. But every time ‘Country Roads’ gets sung, every time it gets played, the people in our state have a lot of pride, because if you’re from West Virginia, or you went to West Virginia, or you’re a West Virginia fan, you know it means something to you.”

The USMNT lost 4-1 to Belgium Monday night and were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While it was a disappointing result, it was a fun ride, especially with crowds singing “Country Roads.” But get ready to hear it a lot again in Morgantown this fall!

“And I take a lot of personal pride in the fact that we’re such a small state, I think we might be the smallest state that has a Division I Power Four program,” Rodriguez said. “No NBA, no NFL or other (pro) teams, so there’s a lot of pride that goes into our into our sports teams, in particular our football program.

“So I want our players to understand that. Our players are from all over. We got 20 some different states, three different countries, but when they get to West Virginia, those ‘Country Roads’ kind of binds them all together, and it’s kind of a neat place to be.”