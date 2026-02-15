Rick Pitino announces death of Billy Donovan Sr., honors former BC star

Billy Donovan Sr., the father of current Chicago Bulls head coach and almost certain future Hall of Famer Billy Donovan, has died, according to St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino. Pitino is a close friend of the family.

Pitino coached the younger Donovan in college at Providence. Donovan then later served on Pitino’s staff at Kentucky as an assistant coach.

“They didn’t come any better than Billy Donovan Sr,” Pitino wrote on Twitter. “A Special Man in every sense of the word. RIP my friend! You’re already in heaven.”

Others also chimed in on the reported death of Billy Donovan Sr., quoting Pitino’s post. Those included former long-time Gainesville Sun columnist Pat Dooley.

“Reminded me so much of my dad,” Dooley wrote. “Truly a genuine legend.”

Billy Donovan Sr. has long been credited with supporting his son in his basketball endeavors. He would watch games with Billy Donovan on television and take him to see the New York Knicks as a kid.

He supported his son through thick and thin during his playing days. Then again as his son became a coach.

“My dad loves basketball,” Billy Donovan said in a 2011 article on FloridaGators.com. “The relationship we have has really been great and for the sacrifices he and my mom made for me growing up, you know, to have them down here in Florida and to be able to have him with me and take him on road trips and have a place for him with the team, in some ways I think I’ve been able to enrich his life. Just the same, in many ways, he put me in position to what I’m doing now.”

Expect the tributes to pour in over the next several days. Billy Donovan Sr. was a beloved figure and remained a constant presence around the Florida basketball program even after his son left for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA in 2015.

Many were already expressing their condolences on Saturday night. The comments were flowing on Pitino’s tweet.

“This just makes me sad,” wrote Florida Gators in-house reporter Scott Carter. “Didn’t know him as well as many at UAA, but he always made you feel like a friend. Sat on a bench with him in front of Gators’ team hotel last spring in San Antonio and he just made you feel good when you saw him. RIP and condolences to Billy D and family.”

Billy Donovan Sr. played college basketball at Boston College. He scored more than 1,000 career points there, leaving school in the early 1960s as the program’s third-leading scorer.