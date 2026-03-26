Rick Pitino doubles down on blue blood take: 'There's no difference between NC State and North Carolina'

Rick Pitino raised eyebrows and made headlines Thursday morning when he boldly announced the extinction of blue bloods in college basketball. Of course, the 73-year-old St. John’s head coach’s point was more nuanced, citing the parity that has come with the advent of NIL, the transfer portal and directly paying players through revenue-sharing.

Still, Pitino’s suggestion that some of the sport’s most prominent programs — Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, UCLA and even UConn — are no longer the dominating forces they’ve traditionally been is an extraordinary statement on the current state of men’s college basketball. But, of those aforementioned teams, only Duke, Michigan State and UConn are still alive entering the second weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, which begins with Thursday night’s Sweet Sixteen.

Given that reality, Pitino doubled down on his prior statement about blue bloods by citing specific examples, including acknowledging how North Carolina and NC State are now facing the same predicament in search of new head basketball coaches. The Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis on Tuesday after five seasons, while the Wolfpack lost Will Wade to LSU on Thursday after just one season in Raleigh.

“I don’t mean blue bloods are dead, it’s just that they don’t have the advantage that they once had because now everybody’s on the same level playing field,” Pitino told reporters Thursday afternoon inside Capitol One Arena, via Travon Miles of ABC11-Durham (N.C.). “There’s no difference between NC State and North Carolina. There’s no difference in Illinois and Michigan. … You’re no longer going to Kentucky because of the facilities or the great history. You’re going there because you want to play for that coach, and obviously your contract is very good.

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino says blue bloods no longer have a big advantage over others they once had.



“There’s no difference between an NC State and a North Carolina.”



(surely that quote will go over well where I live.) pic.twitter.com/hhQmzmFq4r — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 26, 2026

“It’s free agency and we all know the reasons why – money has come into play,” Pitino concluded. “What’s the difference between the Knicks and the 76ers? It depends on where you’re from. It’s the same as pro ball.”

And Pitino would know, especially given his experience coaching at both Kentucky and in the NBA. Pitino famously went 219-50 over eight seasons (1989-97) in Lexington, including winning the 1996 NCAA National Championship, before returning for his second NBA stint with the Boston Celtics (1997-2001).

After more than five decades in coaching, Pitino is one of college basketball’s most well-traveled active head coaches with notable stops at Boston University (1978-83), Providence (1985-87), Kentucky (1989-97), Louisville (2001-17), Iona (2020-23) and now St. John’s since 2023.

Pitino leads fifth-seeded St. John’s against top-overall-seeded Duke at 7:10 pm ET Friday on CBS in their East regional Sweet Sixteen game from Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.