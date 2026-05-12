Rick Pitino on NCAA Tournament expansion: 'Who cares?'

Much of the public opinion on NCAA Tournament expansion has been negative. An additional eight teams will hear their name called on Selection Sunday, going from 68 teams to 76. More games are coming but not many people are thrilled about the concept.

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino, maybe surprisingly, is not one of them. His thought process behind the NCAA Tournament gaining teams is “who cares?” Pitino sees a system where more teams get experience and, at the end of the day, the best teams will move on.

“When I hear people are upset the NCAA expanded to 76 teams, I think ‘why and who cares?'” Pitino said via X. “The best teams advance and more teams get to experience the greatest tournament on earth.”

Getting into the field has not really been an issue for Pitino the last couple of years. St. John’s was a two-seed in 2025 and slotted into the five-line this past March. So, this is not an opinion that directly sees the Red Storm benefit. Everyone expects them to compete in the Big East moving forward, with the goal of getting back into the Final Four.