Ridge Lovett on Nebraska wrestling additions: 'We've been kicking ass in the transfer portal'

Nebraska wrestling hit the transfer portal hard and former Husker standout Ridge Lovett is a big fan of what he sees. The 2025 NCAA champion is still in Lincoln training at their RTC, working on his own senior level career and helping train the current crop of Nebraska wrestlers.

So when Mark Manning and crew add transfers like 2025 NCAA champion Vince Robinson (NC State), All-American Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) and Penn State upperweight Lucas Cochran, it’s hard to not be impressed. That just speaks to the power of Nebraska’s culture, per Lovett.

“Yeah, we’ve been kicking ass in the transfer portal,” Lovett told On3. “The hardest part is getting them on a visit. Once they come on the visit, it’s like it kind of opens their eyes a little bit. They’re coming in the summertime, season’s over, and they come in to hop into a workout, and there’s 25 guys in the room, like, dang, like that’s kind of a big eye opener, like the whole team is still practicing, and some of them, whether they were starters or not, they don’t have a competition for months, and they’re all in the room already trying to get better, get ready for next season.”

Lovett gets a new training partner in Echemendia, especially ahead of Real American Freestyle 09 where Lovett takes on Olympic Bronze Medalist Bajrang Punia. Not only that, the Huskers welcomed in Robinson, who Lovett is very familiar with.

Ridge Lovett loves transfer additions to Nebraska

“The new faces, I think, are going to be awesome with Echemendia coming in around my weight,” Lovett said. “Like that was one we weren’t really like heavily pursuing him. He was like, hey, I just want to come check it out, and when you have a dude who’s a multiple time All American, you’re not going to tell him no. (He) comes on the visit, he’s like, I love this place, like this is awesome.

“Vincent Robinson, as soon as I got word that he was thinking about going in the portal, I was like, ‘Hey, just you gotta come check it out.’ So then he, you know, he jumped on that and got out here, and on his visit he committed, went in and talked with the coaches. Lucas Cochran was the same way once he was in the portal. We have a need at 84, little bit of a need at 25 filled both those gaps with tough dudes. One of them’s a national champ. The other one, he was at Penn State in the ranks, you know, just didn’t quite get his chance to get in the limelight. But I love it.”

Lovett’s already graduated from the college ranks and is focusing on RAF, as well as next month’s Final X best of three where he’ll compete for a World Team spot. But make no mistake, he’ll take advantage of having the new guys in to train with and vice versa. You’ll see a great version of Nebraska in 2026-27.

“Our team, we’re going to be freaking tough next year,” Lovett said. “So it’s awesome having those guys filling in those spots. And then also, we’re still hunting down a couple more. There’s a couple more that we’re still waiting on.”