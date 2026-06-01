Rising junior edge rusher Nasir Walker has gift to make plays

Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora rising junior edge rusher Nasir Walker is one of the most gifted pass-rushers in the Carolinas.

NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who also coaches the defensive ends and edge rushers, offered Walker on April 27. The 6-foot-5, 227-pounder is a three-star prospect by Rivals, the No. 38 edge rusher nationally and the No. 3 overall player in South Carolina in the class of 2028.

Walker said connecting with coach Dave Doeren would be a key part when the day comes he makes an unofficial visit to NC State.

“I had talked to the DC and he was basically saying I’d be a good fit for the program, and he wanted me to come check out campus,” said Walker, 16, who hasn’t been to NCSU before. “I want to learn more about th team and the academic part, and what they stand at.”

Eliot quickly made a strong impression on Walker.

“He is cool and I love him,” Walker said. “I love the vibes with how he came to me. He basically made it feel like family, like open arms.”

Coastal Carolina was his first Division I offer Sept. 6, 2025, but he’s tallied an impressive group in recent months. NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have offered him. He additionally has offers from Jacksonville State, Liberty and Troy.

Walker went to spring practices at Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Tennessee, Louisville and Kentucky.

“I’d like to see Florida, the Gators, Miami, USC, Southern Cal, and I’m going to go to UCLA’s camp,” Walker said.

Walker father played at Florida State at defensive tackle, and he grew up a fan of the Seminoles.

“He’s been teaching me all the moves since I was a baby, well since I was 5 years old.” Walker said. “He’s been showing me everything.”

One of his relatives is from Citadel and South Carolina State point guard Tariq Simmons, who played collegiately from 2017-21.

Walker helped AC Flora go 11-2 this past season, and lost 56-14 to eventual champion Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe in the SCHSL AAAA playoffs. Walker was credited with 104 tackles, 41 quarterback hurries, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 11 games played on MaxPreps.com.

“High motor and I just want to steal it basically,” Walker said. “My goal this year is to get 20 sacks. I’ve been working on my pass-rush.”

NC State offered his former teammate Ashton Thompson, who is now a tackle at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochie in the class of 2028.

“He was on the same side as me, so I went against him every day at practice,” Walker said. “It was iron sharpens iron, and we got each other better.”