Rivals RPM: One school on top for 4-star OL Antonio Keefer as commitment nears

Four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind offensive lineman Antonio Keefer announced this spring that he was focusing his attention on four schools: Memphis, Ohio State, Ole Miss and LSU.

He scheduled official visits to each of his finalists as well, with the Rebels getting the first crack at him. Coming out of the weekend, Keefer posted on Instagram that a commitment date is coming in June, though he didn’t reveal exactly when.

His decision was originally expected after he took each of his four visits, but that timetable remains in the air. As his commitment comes into focus this month though, it’s Ole Miss trending the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

The Rebels received an expert pick from OMSpirit.com insider Zach Berry on May 24, right before Keefer was set to make his official visit to Oxford.

“LSU and Ohio State are pushing hard for the 6-foot-4, 295 pound prospect,” wrote Berry. “But, sources tell OMSpirit Keefer’s family would like for him to stay close to home. I have also been told he is most likely set to cancel his official visits to both Baton Rouge and Columbus. All signs point to Oxford right now.”

With the Ole Miss visit now in the rearview, the question remains whether Keefer will take any of his three remaining OVs before making a decision. According to Berry, the Ohio State visit is not expected to happen as it stands today.

Ole Miss looking to add another blue-chipper to top-15 class

Keefer is one of the top overall targets on the board for the Rebels, who are on a recruiting hot streak over the past month and a half.

Of their nine blue-chip commitments, six have come since the beginning of May. And three — linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper, wideout Miguel Whitley, and edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop — have come in the past 72 hours. Ole Miss’ class has climbed from outside the top-25 to No. 15 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings in recent weeks.

There are still some major targets on the board for Rebels to further move up, including Keefer, four-star Cade Cooper, wideout Alvin Mosley, and elite offensive lineman Caden Moss, with the former three visiting over the weekend.

Keefer checks in as No. 209 overall prospect and No. 13 interior lineman in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.