Rivals300: Teams with most commitments in the updated rankings

The latest edition of the Rivals300 player rankings dropped on Monday, with a host of prospects making big moves up the list.

Twenty-five new entrants into the top-300 highlighted the changes, but we also saw six players earn five-star status for the first time, too. Of the 18 total five-stars, nine are currently committed. And if you expand that to the full 300, there are 119 committed players (39.6%) before we’ve even reached the month of May.

A small handful of programs are leading the way in that regard. Fifty-eight of the 119 are committed to one of nine schools, headlined by Oklahoma leading the way with 11 Rivals300 commits:

11 – Oklahoma

The Sooners have nearly locked in a full recruiting class by April 20, with 20 commitments already on the board. That includes two Rivals300 five-stars in Driver and Hackett, as well as two more contending for a top-32 spot in Penny and Witten.

OT Cooper Hackett (No. 5)

TE Seneca Driver (No. 15)

OT Kaeden Penny (No. 23)

LB Cooper Witten (No. 37)

RB Keldrid Ben (No. 86)

QB Jamison Roberts (No. 161)

WR Demare Dezeurn (No. 171)

LB Taven Epps (No. 218)

ATH Greydon Howell (No. 286)

CB Mikhail McCreary (No. 287)

SAF Jaylen Scott (No. 289)

USC

Just a few months after officially inking the nation’s No. 1 class in 2026, the Trojans are back in contention again in 2027. Seven of their 11 commitments are ranked in the Rivals300, headlined by new pledge Mekai Brown, who earned five-star status in this update.

EDGE Mekai Brown (No. 17)

ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (No. 36)

CB Danny Lang (No. 93)

WR Quentin Hale (No. 98)

WR Eli Woodard (No. 160)

OT Drew Fielder (No. 171)

CB Aaryn Washington (No. 226)

Texas A&M

Holding the country’s No. 1 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, A&M has been as hot as any program recently on the trail. Their defensive class thus far is elite, headlined by two of the nation’s best safeties in Dorsey and Snell, along with elite defensive lineman Myles Smith and fast-rising interior mauler Elijah Patmon. Forstall, who hails from Bradenton’s IMG Academy, is a five-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking as well.

SAF Kamarui Dorsey (No. 18)

SAF JayQuan Snell (No. 35)

WR Jaden Upshaw (No. 38)

DL Myels Smith (No. 45)

CB Raylaun Henry (No. 69)

EDGE Zyron Forstall (No. 146)

DL Elijah Patmon (No. 162)

Texas Tech

DL Jalen Brewster (No. 1)

WR Benny Easter Jr. (No. 22)

LB Jhadyn Nelson (No. 41)

EDGE Anthony Sweeney (No. 64)

QB Kavian Bryant (No. 73)

DL K’Adrian Redmond (No. 156)

Ohio State

EDGE David Jacobs (No. 12)

IOL Kellen Wymer (No. 30)

WR Jamier Brown (No. 68)

IOL Brody McNeel (No. 183)

SAF Eli Johnson (No. 216)

LB Quinton Cypher (No. 261)

Notre Dame

CB Xavier Hasan (No. 33)

CB Ace Alston (No. 72)

IOL James Halter (No. 127)

RB Lathan Whisenton (No. 172)

RB Isaiah Rogers (No. 211)

SAF Khalil Terry (No. 228)

Florida

IOL Maxwell Hiller (No. 7)

CB Aamaury Fountain (No. 25)

WR Tramond Collins (No. 103)

QB Davin Davidson (No. 120)

CB Amare Nugent (No. 125)

Oregon

CB Ai’King Hall (No. 39)

EDGE Rashad Streets (No. 47)

CB Josiah Molden (No. 157)

RB Cadarius McMiller (No. 175)

DL Zane Rowe (No. 240)

Penn State

CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair (No. 92)

TE Cooper Terwilliger (No. 239)

CB Semajay Robinson (No. 254)

WR Landon Blum (No. 278)

LB Blake Betton (No. 294)