Rob Vaughn provides update on umpire who left Alabama vs. Vanderbilt after being hit by foul ball

After umpire Scott Kennedy left Friday’s game between Alabama and Vanderbilt, Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn provided an update. He said Kennedy seemed to be doing well, based on what he heard from the training staff.

Kennedy had to leave Friday’s game after being hit in the mask by a foul ball. A replacement umpire came in and the expectation is Kennedy won’t be part of the crew for Saturday’s third game of the series, according to the New York Post.

After the game, Vaughn shared his reaction to the situation and said he had never seen anything like what happened. He also heard Kennedy was doing well after being attended to by the trainers.

We got an umpire KO in the Vandy/Bama game



Hoping he’s okay pic.twitter.com/gC8NZyXer9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2026

“It’s kind of scary, to be honest with you,” Vaughn said in the postgame press conference. “It got him good. I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy that’s kind of ben clocked like that. I think first and foremost, you just hope that Scott’s okay. Just getting a report from our trainer later, I think he’s okay and doing better. Arguably, he had just had a really long inning the inning before. I called a timeout just strictly to give Zayn a little bit more rest. And then, obviously, that happened and it gave Zane [Adams] plenty of rest right there.

“Obviously, it’s just an unfortunate situation. Baseball’s just not a game that – it’s not a contact sport. You’re used to seeing guys in weird spots like that maybe in football and some other physical sports. Baseball, you don’t see that often. Obviously, hoping Scott’s okay. That’s the first and foremost thing in your mind.”

The situation caused a 15-minute delay during the second inning of the matchup. Alabama went on to get a 5-0 win over Vanderbilt and has a chance to complete the series sweep on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide took an early 3-0 lead over the Commodores in the first inning on Friday. Eric Hines launched a two-run home run to set the tone and John Lemm added a solo shot. Then, in the third, Hines made it a 4-0 lead for Alabama on an RBI single before Jason Torres walked with the bases loaded to put the Tide ahead 5-0.

That held as the final as Alabama improved to 31-16 overall and 12-11 in SEC play this year. The Crimson Tide will close out the series against Vanderbilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.