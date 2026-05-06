Robert Griffin III makes passionate defense of 24-team College Football Playoff

Exactly how the College Football Playoff looks moving forward remains unknown. Plenty of leaders in the sport are advocating for a 24-team field. On Tuesday afternoon, the AFCA Board voted in favor of the format. Some fans might be a little more skeptical than the ones making decisions.

Robert Griffin III finds himself on the side of expanding to 24 teams. He took to social media to make a passionate defense for the format, which would double the number of teams in the postseason. Griffin discussed the revenue increase for programs, while also highlighting what it would do for non-ESPN broadcast partners.

“The College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams IS THE RIGHT MOVE for College Football to survive in the current landscape,” Griffin said via X. “Stay with me. Expansion will increase revenue for all the conferences and teams who want to find a way to offset the increased spending they have taken on with student athletes now getting a piece of the pie through revenue sharing/NIL. An expansion to 24 teams will also allow more networks to get a piece of the College Football Playoff games, which is a great thing for the fans.

“With the Big 10 winning the last 3 National Championships, networks like Fox Sports, NBC and CBS would certainly provide enhanced coverage of the teams they routinely cover in-depth all year long. As roster spending continues to rise towards $50 million a year in football and $25 million in basketball, combined with facility arms races and increased travel cost due to conference realignments, College Football playoff expansion is the right call for the survival of (the) sport. No more Conference Championships games is the cost.”

Conference championship games are a big part of the discussion. Whether or not they fit in the calendar with a 24-team field is a question many have brought up. In the AFCA Board vote, they called for the elimination of them. Networks do make a chunk of change from these games the first weekend of December, which might be supplemented by the expanded CFP.

The debate about what should happen to determine college football’s national champion is going to rage on. On3’s Andy Staples recently wrote a column explaining why the 24-team CFP is gaining a ton of momentum. On3’s Chris Low also polled head coaches across the country to get their thoughts on the matter. Really, all we can do is wait and see what the final verdict is.