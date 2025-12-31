Amid his massive performance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, Arch Manning generated plenty of conversation. To ESPN analyst Roddy Jones, the hype train is ready to leave the station.

Manning rattled off a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of Texas’ bowl game against Michigan, which marked his second rushing score of the day. He also had two passing touchdowns at the time while throwing for 217 yards and running for 155.

That dual-threat ability is why there was so much excitement around Manning entering 2025. But as the calendar prepares to flip to 2026, Jones thinks the Texas standout will be the Heisman Trophy favorite once again.

“I’m going to say it, Mark,” Jones said on the ABC broadcast. “That’s your Heisman Trophy favorite going in to 2026.”

Manning’s first season as Texas’ starting quarterback got off to a rocky start, but he eventually put up strong numbers in his redshirt sophomore season. He threw for 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns, to seven interceptions, while adding 244 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Over Texas’ final five games of the year, Manning appeared to flip a switch. He threw for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns, to just two interceptions, down the stretch as the Longhorns closed out SEC play. He topped 300 yards three times during that run – including a 389-yard, four-touchdown showing in a resounding victory over Arkansas. Additionally, he threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a close win over Vanderbilt.

For comparison, through Texas’ first seven games, Arch Manning threw for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns, to five interceptions. It was a rough start to his time as the starter, but he turned it around in a big way to end the season and has plenty of momentum heading into 2026.

As expected, though, Manning is preparing to run it back at Texas in 2026. He confirmed that decision ahead of the Citrus Bowl and said his focus is on continuing his development. That’s why he’s coming back for another year in Austin.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half, and I want to keep it going,” Manning said. “There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be a part of this team.”