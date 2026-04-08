The most impressive shot of The Masters might have already been struck. Well, technically it’s from last year, but it’s wildly impressive all the same.

Following his win at The Masters in 2025, Rory McIlroy commissioned a pencil drawing of perhaps the most iconic shot of his win. It was a picture of him on his knees, head in hands, while the crowd roars its approval in the background.

Joe Pompliano, publisher of a sports and business newsletter, provided some additional details on Twitter. First, let’s show you the finished work:

Rory McIlroy commissioned this pencil drawing after last year's Masters Tournament.



The artist (@KeeganHall) provided context on Reddit:



• Spent 6+ months working on it

• Estimates 600-800+ total hours

• Worked on it 6-7 days each week

• Uses a Pentel Graphgear mechanical… pic.twitter.com/EGCC5ydbHz — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 8, 2026

The artist who produced the pencil drawing was Keegan Hall, who has previously done a piece for McIlroy. He spent more than six months working on it, according to some context he provided on Reddit.

In addition, Hall estimated he worked 600-800+ hours on the drawing, working on it six to seven days each week. He used a Pentel Graphgear mechanical pencil.

Pompliano provided some additional notes on the incredible drawing of an iconic scene from The Masters. He outlined the work Hall did.

“[The] piece was incredibly challenging because so much detail went into such a small area. For context, the original is smaller than 30×22, so each face in the crowd is essentially a quarter of the size of a fingernail.”

Now for perhaps the most ridiculous part of the reveal. The drawing process itself, via timelapse:

And here's a timelapse of @KeeganHall completing the drawing. What an incredible talent pic.twitter.com/p3RvPQXXGN — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 8, 2026

Pretty remarkable. Nothing quite captures the essence of The Masters like a shot of the crowd reacting to a winner. And it was an emotional win for McIlroy.

The win for McIlroy at The Masters completed the career Grand Slam for the terrific golfer. It was his 17th attempt at the green jacket, so it was a long time coming. Meanwhile, the win was his 29th career win and the fifth win in a major.

This week, Rory McIlroy is dealing with a back issue as he heads to The Masters again looking to defend his title. That said, McIlroy is reportedly “full go” so this weekend should be quite compelling.