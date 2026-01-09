Rules expert Terry McAulay calls out lack of pass interference on final play of Ole Miss-Miami game

For the first time since 2002, Miami is heading back to the National Championship Game following its 31-27 win over Ole Miss in Thursday night’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal).

Trailing by three with 24 seconds remaining in regulation, Miami quarterback Carson Beck scrambled three yards to the left for a go-ahead touchdown. Ole Miss then had 18 seconds remaining on the clock, which it used to advance the ball 40 yards down the field thanks to a 23-yard and a 17-yard pass from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

This gave Chambliss one last shot to the end zone with no time remaining. He aired a deep ball to wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling in the back of the endzone, but Stribling was unable to come up with the game-winning catch. He however was grabbed by Miami cornerback Ethan O’Connor, but a pass interference flag was not thrown.

Following the game, 20-year NFL referee and current NBC Rules Analyst Terry McAulay took to X/Twitter to claim that a defensive pass interference flag should have been thrown.

“This is defensive pass interference,” McAulay said in a Tweet. “Everything up until the ball comes in is just mutual contact between two players tracking the ball. But as the ball arrives the defender grabs the jersey with the right hand and pulls the defender down.”

This is defensive pass interference. Everything up until the ball comes in is just mutual contact between two players tracking the ball.



But as the ball arrives the defender grabs the jersey with the right hand and pulls the defender down.



Best angle: pic.twitter.com/AaWTHtMEz7 — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) January 9, 2026

ESPN’s Louis Riddick agreed that a pass interference should have been thrown on final play

Just as McAulay did, ESPN’s Louis Riddick implored that a defensive pass interference flag should have been thrown.

“This is pass interference. It just is,” Riddick claimed, via Get Up. “As a former defensive back, you know I hate to say that, but that’s pass interference, and that is not a Hail Mary throw. That’s the kind of throw that, in the middle of a game, it’s going to get called every single time. … It has to be called pass interference, because that’s exactly what it is.”

“For you to swallow the whistle and just let them play at that point, and not want to interject yourself and say, ‘Look, I don’t want to decide the football game as an official, I want the players to decide it.’ Quite honestly, right there? I can understand why the Ole Miss fanbase and the Ole Miss players are absolutely livid right now. They’re going to say, ‘Look, that’s pass interference all day long, how can you not call that?’ It’s a one-on-one situation. This wasn’t four guys in a scrum. This is one-on-one.”

Although people remain livid about the non-call, complaining about it won’t change the fact that Miami will face the winner of Indiana/Oregon in the National Championship Game.

On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this article.