Rutgers big man Baye Fall has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He’s a former four-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who started his career at Arkansas.

His four-star rating in the 2023 class, per to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services, saw him ranked No. 30 overall. He was the No. 1 overall recruit from Colorado and No. 8 power forward in the cycle.

He committed to Eric Musselman out of high school, but would only play nine games for the Razorbacks. Fall transferred after the season to play for Jerome Tang at Kansas State in 2024-25. Similarly, Fall would only appear in four games.

His transfer to Rutgers this past season saw him log minutes in just nine games as well. However, he was kept out of action since the end of January following an injury to his hand which required surgery.

In all, Fall has been limited to 22 games overall in his collegiate career. He’s averaged 1.0 point, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game across his career. He’ll now be looking to find his fourth program in four seasons at the collegiate level.

For Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights just wrapped up its fourth season in a row without an NCAA Tournament berth. Head coach Steve Pikiell has held the position since the 2016 season and has compiled four winning seasons with two March Madness appearances to show for it.

He’s back for another season in 2026, and will be looking to build on last season’s 14-20 record. However, Fall will not be around to see it.

The NCAA transfer portal window for men’s basketball officially opened on April 7, remaining open for 15 days. Thousands of college basketball players have entered their names into the portal since it opened, looking to find their next program. Fall is the latest.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.