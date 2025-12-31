Rutgers CB Jacobie Henderson plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Rutgers cornerback Jacobie Henderson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program after coming in from Marshall.

This year, Henderson started all 12 games at cornerback for the Scarlet Knights. He played three years at Marshall, redshirting in 2022, so he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Henderson finished 2025 with 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and five pass deflections. He has 115 tackles and two interceptions in his career.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Henderson was a three-star recruit out of Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 21 overall prospect in the state, the No. 109 safety in the class and the No. 1,314 overall prospect in the class.

Henderson won’t be the last roster change for Rutgers going into 2026. The biggest news was QB Athan Kaliakmanis declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. He was highly productive in his two seasons in Piscataway.

Kaliakmanis began his college career at Minnesota in 2021, where he was recruited by and worked with Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for two seasons. Ciarrocca went on to leave Minnesota for the Rutgers OC job in 2023 and he would follow him to the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2024 season.

“The past several years have been defined by growth, adversity and unforgettable experiences,” Kaliakmanis wrote in his post, in part. “Both Rutgers University and the University of Minnesota have been so much more than football me – they’ve been home. Thank you Minnesota for believing in a young kid from Antioch and helping him lay the foundation for who eh is today. My time there will always be an important part of my journey.”